Top 20 DC Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Lazarus Planet, Batman / Superman, Justice Society Of America, Unstoppable Doom Patrol & More!

ACTION COMICS #1053

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:50 foil variant cover by STEVE BEACH

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

“No livin’ thing’s supposed to have power like this. No matter how blue your eyes are or how pretty your face is, you’re just as much a monster as me.”

War rages on between Metropolis’s two men of steel, Superman and Metallo! As Metallo’s new body continues to evolve in unexpected and nightmarish ways, the voice of his “operating system” has been changing too, testing the limits of his sanity. Finally, when his alien tech takes on a life of its own and infects the most violent members of the Blue Earth movement, the resultant abominations target Superman’s greatest strength and greatest weakness: his family! Introducing the first appearance of the Necrohive!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by ZU ORZU, RAFAEL SARMENTO, YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ, A.L. KAPLAN, CLAYTON HENRY, and MEGAN HUANG

1:25 variant cover by JORDI TARRAGONA

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

1:100 design variant spot gloss cover by DAN MORA

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by LEE WEEKS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

ANOTHER SUPERMAN HAS FALLEN.

Across the Multiverse, Kal-Els are being murdered. Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, believes only one man can help stop the killing—Kal-El’s son, Jon Kent! Jon will have to step across dimensions and face the killer of the Kal- Els, the monstrous Ultraman, the man who kidnapped and tortured him for years. And Val-Zod is not acting alone in trying to save the Supermen. Who is the mysterious woman alongside him? And what is her shocking connection

to the Super-Family?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #13

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO

1:50 variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by JESUS MERINO and ADRIANO LUCAS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS METAMORPHO?

In the pages of World’s Finest, Batman, Robin, and Superman have traversed some of the DCU’s most iconic locations and teamed up with the likes of the Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, and Supergirl, but none of that will prepare them as they must go across the globe in search of Rex Mason, a.k.a. Metamorpho, the Element Man! The World’s Finest Strangest Adventure begins here!

BLACK ADAM #9

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by MONTOS

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

Variant cover by JOHN GIANG

1:25 variant cover by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF ADAM: EAST OF EGYPT BOOK 2

In the 24th century B.C., having proclaimed himself pharaoh, the mighty Adam finds himself surrounded by enemies while discovering that holding the throne is a lot harder than seizing it. Meanwhile, in the present, those same enemies from the Old Kingdom now threaten modern-day Kahndaq as, amid civil unrest, a resurrected Ibac the Invincible conspires with Adam’s political rival.

DANGER STREET #4

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant cover by JOELLE JONES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 12 | $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

The hunt for the murderers continues as Lady Cop prepares herself to take down some superhero suspects. But as the case develops, a true killer, Manhunter, emerges as a faithful servant to the Green Team and their quest for power. Only the Creeper seems to be on to these “innocent” kids and starts to uncover a conspiracy. It all begins with a single question: Who are the Outsiders?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1070

Written by RAM V

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Variant cover by IVAN REIS

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

1:25 variant cover by SEB McKINNON

1:50 foil variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

The gothic opera crashes into a crescendo as Batman goes head-to-head with an Azmer demon…unaware that it is is someone in Bruce Wayne’s life. Meanwhile, a mysterious team called the Vigil arrives to investigate the Azmer sightings—but who are the Vigil, and are they on Batman’s side? Then, in the backup: With Mrs. Freeze only a pale image of the woman Victor Fries fell in love with—what is he to do now to save her?

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #6

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 variant cover by JASON MASTERS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

The brutal, bloody conclusion to the year’s most acclaimed title is here. Slam Bradley has never feared walking the hard path alone, but even his courage will be tested by the shocking turn of events that will take Gotham City down a dark, violent path.

ICON VS. HARDWARE #2

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DENYS COWAN

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

1:25 variant cover by JAMAL IGLE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

With time itself under Hardware’s control, the hierarchy of power in the Dakotaverse has changed! Having altered events so the Big Bang never happened, Curtis Metcalf now finds himself as the head of Alva Industries—but the world is still on the brink of chaos! Can Hardware stop his alternate-timeline self from dooming us all? Does he want to? Because if he won’t, it’ll fall to Icon…and crossing Icon is never wise!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #5

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23 Huntress’s journey through time comes to a head as the person chasing her through the timeline has finally caught up to her. Is the end of the line for Helena Wayne?

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #1

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by CIAN TORMEY and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

1:50 foil cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

After the events of Lazarus Planet, the gods of the Multiverse have decided to take down the heroes they once called champions and the world they’ve sworn to protect. For years the gods sat idle atop their mountains as their

legends faded into obscurity along with their bodies.

Now is their time to remind the selfish mortals of their existence and take back the world with something more powerful than belief…fear. Only the brave heroes Wonder Woman and Shazam stand in their way, but will their combined powers be enough?

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #2

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by CIAN TORMEY, EMA NUELA LUPACCHINO, and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

The gods have leveled up, and Shazam is no match for them! After Wonder Woman’s changing of sides to save her Amazon sisters, Billy must use his quickly fading wisdom of Solomon to formulate a plan to stop his world’s destruction. Little does he know a secret ally awaits him in Olympus…but how will he make it there? Sounds like a job for Wonder Girl!

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #5

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by BELEN ORTEGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23 The battle for the fate of the Lost Children has begun as Stargirl leads a raid on the Childminder’s castle! But who has been asking the Childminder to round up these kids, and for what purpose? The buyer has arrived, and Stargirl is not ready for him!

SUPERMAN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by TONY S. DANIEL, GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, JONBOY MEYERS, and NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by JUANJO LOPEZ

1:50 variant cover by RAHZZAH

1:100 foil variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

NIGHT OF THE PARASITE!

Superman is overwhelmed as Parasite’s new powers are unleashed! Can Superman stop all of Metropolis from being consumed by the power-hungry Parasite or will he need Lex Luthor’s help to save the day? Introducing a new antihero—Marilyn Moonlight, the Spirit of Metropolis—who only operates at night! Is she friend or foe to the Man of Steel?! And how does she connect to Metropolis’s secret past?

THE FLASH #794

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by ROGER CRUZ and WELLINGTON DIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by MARCO D’ALFONSO

Variant cover by GEORGE KAMBADAIS

1:25 variant cover by ELEONORA CARLINI

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by JERRY ORDWAY and ALEX SINCLAIR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

The Fraction is moments away from victory, but they forgot about one thing…an almost-10-year-old with red hair and the power to turn things around. Finally, Irey West has found her new superhero name, and she intends to use it while saving the Flash Family from certain doom!

THE FLASH #795

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by ROGER CRUZ and WELLINGTON DIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by MARCO D’ALFONSO

1:25 variant cover by ELEONORA CARLINI

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

The Flash Family retreats, mourning the loss of their family members, while Barry tries to find a way to stop the Fraction once and for all. Surprises abound as the past is revisited and we hurtle toward the end of the One-Minute War!

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #1

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by DENNIS CULVER

1:50 foil variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

Scratch-off variant covers by CHRIS BURNHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

THE WORLD’S STRANGEST HEROES ARE BACK IN THE DC UNIVERSE!

After the events of Lazarus Planet, more people than ever have active metagenes! Most of these new metahumans have become misfits, shunned and imprisoned by a fearful society. They are hidden away in the dark, lost to a system that only sees them as weapons or guinea pigs—ticking time bombs that can only be defused by the Unstoppable Doom Patrol! Robotman, Elasti-Woman, and Negative Man are joined by their brand-new teammates Beast Girl and Degenerate and led by Crazy Jane’s mysterious new alter, the Chief, on a mission of saving the world by saving the monsters!

WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #1

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVAN NARCISSE

Art by JESUS MERINO

Cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2″ x 10 7/8″

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

In the early 1980s, as the Cold War stubbornly refuses to thaw, a new battle heats up…for the soul of the intelligence agency Checkmate. As the agency’s super-heroic public face, Jackson King—a.k.a. the armored Battalion, former leader of Stormwatch and the symbol of American might—has long suspected that Adeline Kane is up to dirty tricks overseas, engineering horrors that betray everything he believes about service to one’s country. But King doesn’t know that Kane has a clever new ally—an ambitious young woman named Amanda Waller. She has her own ideas about how metahumans can serve their country. And honor, dignity, and long lives don’t factor into them…

National security reporter Spencer Ackerman (the Daily Beast, Reign of Terror), comics and video game writer Evan Narcisse (Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gotham Knights), and veteran artist Jesús Merino (Wonder Woman, The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox) celebrate WildStorm’s legacy of espionage-flavored superhero morality plays, pitting Stormwatch against the deadliest people in the DCU—including Deathstroke himself!

WILDC.A.T.S #5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

Like two trains colliding, it’s the WildC.A.T.s vs. the Seven Soldiers in a bloody heavyweight fight! In the shadows lurk the Court of Owls, waiting for their moment to take the threat Halo poses off the board…

WONDER WOMAN #797

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by BABS TARR

Variant cover by JOELLE JONES

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

1:50 foil variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by POP MHAN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

The Revenge of the Gods continues in this can’t-miss tie-in! After Diana’s shocking choice to align herself with the gods, her world has changed. Could godhood be the answer to all her problems? Find out as Diana ascends! Plus, don’t miss a special Shazam story starring the new champion!

DUO

Written by GREG PAK

Pencils by KHOI PHAM

Inks by SCOTT HANNA

Cover by DIKE RUAN and MIQUEL MUERTO

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-845-3

ON SALE 4/25/23 Nanotech engineers Dr. Kelly Vu and Dr. David Kim are committed to only one thing more than each other: using their regenerative nanobots to save the world. And following a violent attack, those nanobots end up saving David’s and Kelly’s lives…sort of. Their salvation comes with an unexpected consequence: husband and wife awaken to realize that they now share one super-powered body! Writer Greg Pak (Action Comics, Batman/Superman) and artist Khoi Pham (Teen Titans) team up to introduce two thrilling new superheroes in the body of one, with the power of tens of thousands of nanobots. But how close is too close, with the love of your life literally in your head? And what happens when a couple so closely bound discover they have very different ideas about how they should use their newfound powers?

Collects DUO #1-6.

