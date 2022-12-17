Top 3 Image Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Junkyard Joe, Nocterra & Seven Sons!

John Babos

News

Top 3 Image Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Junkyard Joe, Nocterra and Seven Sons!

The Unnamed logo Geoff Johns Mad Ghost

Among the initial Image Comics March 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 3. However, it does not appear to be a complete listing yet. There’s even a new series from writer Mark Millar with top industry artists that Image announced for March 2023, but there is no a formal solicit for yet. Based on the Image Comics February 2023 solicitations I am expecting the following two titles to be released in March 2023 which are included in my Top 3.

Junkyard Joe logo

  • Junkyard Joe #6 (of 6) – Concluding the second series of The Unnamed series along with Geiger.
  • Nocterra #13 – Part 2 of new story arc “No Brakes”.

Nocterra-logo.png

Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 3

Seven Sons TPB

SEVEN SONS TPB
(W) Robert Windom, Kelvin Mao (CA) Jae Lee
Eisner Award-winning artist JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue limited series, collected here in its entirety.

In this thriller set in an alternate timeline, Nicolaus Balaak correctly predicted that on July 7, 1977, seven identical sons would be born to virgin mothers. Now, on their 21st birthday, one of these Seven Sons will be revealed as the new son of God and lead humanity into a golden age of morality, peace, and prosperity.

It’s The Fugitive meets The Book of Revelation, as Delph breaks free from his sheltered life to uncover the truth behind the Church and find his place in the world before Judgment Day arrives.

Collects SEVEN SONS #1-7
In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

The following titles, yet to be solicited, round out the Top 3 as noted earlier.

  • Junkyard Joe #6 (of 6)
  • Nocterra #13 

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from the initial Image Comics March 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
elmoworld

DVD Review: Sesame Street – Elmo’s World: All Around The Neighborhood

Symiote Spider-Man Alien Reality #2 banner Hobgoblin by Greg Land cover

Marvel Comics, Amazing Spider-Man #11 & 12 Spoilers: The Hobgoblin Returns, But Which One?

True-Romance-4K-UHD-banner-e1655261243825

4K UHD Review: True Romance

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.