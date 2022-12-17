Top 3 Image Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Junkyard Joe, Nocterra & Seven Sons!

Top 3 Image Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Junkyard Joe, Nocterra and Seven Sons!

Among the initial Image Comics March 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 3. However, it does not appear to be a complete listing yet. There’s even a new series from writer Mark Millar with top industry artists that Image announced for March 2023, but there is no a formal solicit for yet. Based on the Image Comics February 2023 solicitations I am expecting the following two titles to be released in March 2023 which are included in my Top 3.

Junkyard Joe #6 (of 6) – Concluding the second series of The Unnamed series along with Geiger .

(of 6) – Concluding the second series of series along with . Nocterra #13 – Part 2 of new story arc “No Brakes”.

The Top 3

SEVEN SONS TPB

(W) Robert Windom, Kelvin Mao (CA) Jae Lee

Eisner Award-winning artist JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue limited series, collected here in its entirety. In this thriller set in an alternate timeline, Nicolaus Balaak correctly predicted that on July 7, 1977, seven identical sons would be born to virgin mothers. Now, on their 21st birthday, one of these Seven Sons will be revealed as the new son of God and lead humanity into a golden age of morality, peace, and prosperity. It’s The Fugitive meets The Book of Revelation, as Delph breaks free from his sheltered life to uncover the truth behind the Church and find his place in the world before Judgment Day arrives. Collects SEVEN SONS #1-7

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

The following titles, yet to be solicited, round out the Top 3 as noted earlier.

Junkyard Joe #6 (of 6)

(of 6) Nocterra #13

