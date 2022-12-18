Dark Horse March 2023 Solicitations Brings Comic Book Legends Jim Starlin & Rags Morales Together For Order & Outrage!

Dark Horse March 2023 Solicitations Brings Comic Book Legends Jim Starlin and Rags Morales Together For Order and Outrage!

Dark Horse reports.

JOIN THE RESISTANCE IN ORDER AND OUTRAGE An epic new space opera from comic legends Jim Starlin and Rags Morales

Dark Horse Comics teams up with legendary comic creators Jim Starlin (Hellboy: Weird Tales, DreadStar, along with characters like Thanos, Drax and Gamora) and Rags Morales (Identity Crisis, Batman Confidential, The New 52) to present Order and Outrage #1. This is a new sci-fi epic about resisting the forces of a ruthless totalitarian regime! Writer Starlin and artist Morales are joined by colorist Hailey Brown and letterer Michael Heisler with cover art also by Morales and Brown. Gene manipulation has always been solely for those who can afford the expensive prenatal treatments. Income determines status and, more importantly, survival. If your genes have not been optimized, the Order has no use for you. You are non-essential. Less than. To be eliminated. Everything is geared to keeping the ship of state sailing along smoothly, no matter the cost.

But in every totalitarian system lie the seeds of rebellion, independence, and OUTRAGE. “I’m super excited to work with the man who taught me how to draw space gauntlets, while perusing my copies of Captain Marvel back in the 1970’s.” Rags Morales says, “That, and if anyone knows me, knows how much of a political pain in the xxx I am. So ORDER and OUTRAGE is my kinda story. Lookout Order, here comes the rebellion!” Order and Outrage #1 (of 4) will be available in comic shops March 23, 2023. It is available for pre-order now at your local comic shop and will retail for $4.99. Make sure to collect the other version covers of this issue as well which features variant cover art by Starlin.

This look promising.