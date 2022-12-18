DC Comics & Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers: Event Finale Features Deathstroke Vs. Nightwing In Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Preview!

DC Comics and Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers follows.

Event Finale Features Deathstroke Vs. Nightwing In Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Preview!

What To Expect:

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL

1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Premium George Pérez tribute virgin foil variant cover by VARIOUS

Dawn of DC variant cover #1 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #2 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #3 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #4 by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22 The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke’s Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Preview With Spoilers:

A look at the interior pages of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7) has been released by DC Comics.

The Dawn of DC kicks off with Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (of 7) on Tuesday December 20, 2022 just in time for Christmas and the holiday season.