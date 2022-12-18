Dynamite Entertainment March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Project Superpowers Expand With Dynamic Duo Series!

Dynamite reports.

Rocketman & Rocketgirl Take to the Skies

Rip-Roaring Superhero Adventure by Jacob Edgar

…A pulse-pounding special starring Rocketman & Rocketgirl is flying in this March to heat things up for fans. The story is written by Jacob Edgar (The Ones, Batman Audio Adventures), and drawn by Jordi Perez (Firefly). After seemingly foiling a daring bank heist, Rocketman and Rocketgirl find themselves in a deep web of mystery with a case like no other. They uncover a complex conspiracy, discovering that Nazi agents are hell-bent on stealing rocket technology for themselves. This tale set in 1940s New York City is full of super-charged thrills and a classic superhero saga for all ages!

“Rocket Man and Rocket Girl gave me the perfect opportunity to write something that echoed the kind of comics I loved as a kid,” said writer Jacob Edgar. “A self-contained, action-packed superhero adventure story. At the same time, I also tried to fill the sandbox, as it were, with some characters and ideas that could potentially be played with again.” Previously appearing only as cameos in Dynamite’s Project Superpowers saga with legendary creator Alex Ross, this will be the publisher’s first ever dedicated spotlight on this pair of high-flying heroes!

Writer Jacob Edgar also contributes a cover himself to the issue. He’s joined by Lesley “Leirix” Li and Giorgio Spalletta for three gorgeous covers. The ROCKETMAN & ROCKETGIRL special is solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors’ January 2023 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in March 2023. Comic book fans are encouraged to preorder copies of the issue with their local comic book retailers. It will also be available for individual customer purchase through digital platforms courtesy of Comixology, Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, Dynamite Digital, ComicsPlus, and more!

