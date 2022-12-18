Dynamite Entertainment Set To Unleash New Disney’s Darkwing Duck Ongoing Series After Christmas & The Holidays!

Dynamite Entertainment Set To Unleash New Disney’s Darkwing Duck Ongoing Series After Christmas and The Holidays!

Dynamite Entertainment announced the new series at the San Diego Comic Con 2022 (SDCC 2022).

The classic series is coming back to the comics page, with a new title starring the heroic Drake Mallard coming at the beginning of 2023. In addition to all-new original tales, his classic adventures will be reprinted as well in facsimile editions and graphic novels. The hard to find 1991 limited series released by Disney Comics with contributions by John Blair Moore and others will soon be accessible again to fans and collectors of classic Disney comics. Darkwing Duck is part of Disney’s beloved wider Donald Duck library and first debuted as a hit animated television show in 1991. Across 91 episodes, fans young and old were delighted by the adventures of Drake Mallard and his titular superhero identity. Along with fan-favorite comic books, a series of video games and merchandise accompanied the show.

January 2023 Solicitations Spoilers.

DARKWING DUCK #1

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama He is the terror that flaps in the night…He is the ferocious fowl who plucks the evil eye from the face of foul play…He is Darkwing Duck! Alongside his trusty sidekick Lauchpad McQuack, Darkwing hyper-vigilantly defends St. Canard from the dastardly, devilish demons who would wage wanton war! By night, our caped defender lurks in the shadows, striking fear (and maybe confusion?) in the heart of the criminal underworld…but by day, no one suspects that Darkwing is also mild-mannered Drake Mallard, a well-meaning father to his adorable adopted daughter, Gosalyn! Can Darkwing successfully navigate his two separate lives, all while looking incredibly cool and impossibly handsome? (Hint: Probably not, but…) You’ll have to read to find out! In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

Main Cover and Variant Covers.

February 2023 Solicitations Spoilers.

DARKWING DUCK #2

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama QUACKERJACK! Nefarious ne’er-do-well, and bane of Darkwing Duck’s existence! With his cadre of silly-yet-dangerous (but mostly silly) toy weapons, Q-Jack (as the kids call him) aims to reign terror upon the citizens of St. Canard! Normally, D-Wing (as no one calls him) is great at focusing on fending off the criminal element…but at the moment, he’s particularly overprotective of his daughter Gosalyn. SO overprotective, in fact, that he’s considering…RETIRING FROM BEING A SUPERHERO!?!?!?! In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

The Dynamite Entertainment March 2023 Solicitations spoilers are forthcoming.