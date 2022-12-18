IDW March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Lost Episode Released For 30th Anniversary Of Stark Trek: Deep Space Nine (DS9)!

John Babos

News

IDW March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Lost Episode Released For 30th Anniversary Of Stark Trek: Deep Space Nine (DS9)!

Star Trek DS9 station logo Deep Space Nine

IDW reports.

IDW Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine with The Dog of War

The Debut Comic Book Series by Acclaimed Sci-Fi Author Mike Chen Pays Tribute to DS9 with a “Lost Episode” Ignited by Canine Calamity

Star Trek DS9 logo Deep Space Nine

…For some, returning to the mouth of a wormhole might seem like a dangerous proposition, but for others—notably fans of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine—it’s a dream come true! To celebrate the three decades since the fan-favorite TV series debuted, IDW proudly announces the April 2023 launch of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine—The Dog of War, a wild new five-issue comic book miniseries bringing back everyone’s favorite space station crew.

Star Trek Deep Space Nine The Dog of War #1 A DS9

The Dog of War marks the comic book debut of celebrated novelist Mike Chen (Star Wars: Brotherhood, Here and Now and Then), partnered with Star Trek comics artist extraordinaire Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard—Stargazer, Star Trek: Discovery—Adventures in the 32nd Century) to create a “lost episode” set within the timeline of the original Deep Space Nine show.

Star Trek Deep Space Nine The Dog of War #1 B DS9

In the new miniseries, an extremely rare purebred corgi from Earth makes its way aboard Deep Space 9 when Quark cuts a deal to procure it for a potential buyer. After all, a Ferengi without profit is no Ferengi at all! But the corgi named Latinum comes with unexpected cargo that shakes Captain Benjamin Sisko to the core: a Borg component discovered by a crew sent to uncover Cardassian technology after the station’s reoccupation.

Star Trek Deep Space Nine The Dog of War #1 C DS9

“When editor Heather Antos asked if I liked DS9, my reply was, ‘You mean the greatest TV show ever made?’” says Chen. “I’m absolutely ecstatic to hang out with DS9’s crew, and I hope that this story touches on all of the characters and intensity that made the show so powerful and great: Sisko’s history with the Borg, the Dominion War, Garak’s great outfits, Jadzia being Jadzia, Miles and Julian’s holosuite adventures, and so much more. Also, Quark gets a dog. If that doesn’t earn your latinum, I don’t know what will!”

Star Trek Deep Space Nine The Dog of War #1 D DS9

“Entering the world of Deep Space Nine means discovering new nuances, new creatures, and new situations that are a wonderful visual and artistic challenge,” says Hernandez. “I sincerely hope the fans get swept up in this Trek project, one overflowing with incredible ideas and very much keeping in the spirit of the TV show.”

Star Trek Deep Space Nine The Dog of War #1 E DS9 Station Concept Art

“Deep Space 9 is the defining Star Trek show for an entire generation of fans, so to be able to tell an additional ‘episode’ in comic form for the series’ 30th anniversary is extra special,” says Star Trek senior editor Heather Antos. “Mike Chen’s passion for the crew of this celebrated space station is unprecedented, and no one knows the visual world of Star Trek quite like Angel Hernandez. Plus…who wouldn’t want dogs in Star Trek?”

Star Trek Deep Space Nine The Dog of War #1 F DS9 Station Concept Art Virgin Textless

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine—The Dog of War #1 will be available in April with several variant covers for fans and retailers to enjoy, including Cover A by series artist Angel Hernandez; a wraparound Cover B by Chris Fenogolio, featuring the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks; and Cover C by longtime My Little Pony artist Andy Price (connecting with covers across all five issues to create an amazing diorama of DS9 characters with lookalike canine companions), plus special retailer incentives including a black-and-white variant of Hernandez’ cover and two Deep Space 9 schematics variants with and without trade dress.

For fans craving more stories of Benjamin Sisko, be sure to pick up IDW’s ongoing Star Trek comic book series, set after the events of Deep Space Nine.

For information on how to acquire copies of IDW’s Star Trek comic books, please contact your local comic shop or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.

DS9 doesn’t get the love it should as a TV show.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Rogue-Cops-Racketeers-banner-1-e1647978137790

Blu-ray: Rogue Cops And Racketeers: Two Crime Thriller From Enzo G. Castellari

Flash-782-spoilers-0-banner-Red-Suit-e1653388533415

DC Comics & The Flash #782 Spoilers & Review: Wally West(s) Zone In On Their Next Unexpected Foe, Using New Stealth Suits, As Crucial Dark Crisis Tie-In Teased?!

Silver-Surfer-Rebirth-of-Thanos-tpb-banner-Silver-Surfer-34-e1643213600595

Retro Review: Silver Surfer Vol. 3 #34-50 By Starlin, Lim, Christopher & Others For Marvel Comics

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.