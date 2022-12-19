The Weekly Round-Up #680 With Ginseng Roots #11, Danger Street #1, The Invincible Iron Man #1, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29 & More Plus The Week In Music!

Best Comic of the Week:

Ginseng Roots #11 – This is the second to last issue of Craig Thompson’s autobiographical series about the ginseng industry. This issue is focused on the trip that he and his brother Phil took to China to explore ginseng farming near the North Korean border. As with every issue before it, this is a very balanced and intelligent look at a way of life that I’d never considered before this series started. Thompson is a sharp observer of things, and presents a very informative and interesting book for us. It’s really, really good.

Quick Takes:

Batman Incorporated #3 – With this issue, we get to know Phantom-One, Ghost-Maker’s first protege, and hear about the tragic turns his life story took because of the mysterious leader of Batman Inc. I’m enjoying this book, even though I’m struggling to tell all the characters apart, as Ed Brisson and John Timms toss a few more into the mix. I find Timms’s art a little chaotic, partly because of al of the flowy bits of Ghost-Maker’s costume, but I do like it. I can see a lot of potential in this book.

Bone Orchard: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4 – I know that all of Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino’s Bone Orchard stories are in a shared universe, but this issue is the first that makes that clear, as Trisha finds things falling apart all around her, and we finally get a sense of whose voice she’s been hearing in her head. This series is pretty dark, but it’s being handled very well by Lemire. Sorrentino has been more restrained on this book, but now the story gives him the space to play with layouts the way he usually does, and I think the story is stronger for having had to wait. This book is very nice.

Danger Street #1 – Tom King and Jorge Fornés, who did such a great job on the Rorschach series, return with this very unconventional series. It pulls together characters who appeared in DC’s 1st Issue Special series back in the day, putting them in a more modern context. There are some kids, the Dingbats, who drive around some dunes on an ATV after getting help from Lady Cop. Three heroes – Metamorpho, Warlord, and the 70s Starman – try to use Doctor Fate’s helmet to secure themselves a spot in the Justice League. Jack Ryder, the Creeper, tries out for a job on a new cable network, owned by the Green Team. There’s also some stuff with the Manhunters and with Atlas. I have no idea if this is supposed to reflect current DC continuity (I think it wouldn’t matter, except for Mark Shaw’s role in things), but as pure comics reading goes, this is fun. King and Fornés work well together, and the book has a lot of nine panel grid pages, which I always enjoy. I like a lot of these characters, and am interested in the ones that are new to me, so I’ll stick around for this. King, when working with obscure characters, rarely goes wrong, but I really have no idea what this is about yet.

The Invincible Iron Man #1 – I had high hopes for this latest relaunch of Iron Man, and this first issue made me feel that Tony is in good hands. Gerry Duggan hits us with a story that builds on the last run, showing us Tony on the ropes. He’s kind of broke, and kind of lonely living on his own. Someone is targeting him, and blows up his brownstone, killing a neighbour in the process. Tony doesn’t know who is after him, and the knowledge that it’s happening starts a downward spiral for him. Juan Frigeri’s art is very nice, and while it’s a little current house style, it still feels individual enough. Duggan’s often been a hit-or-miss writer for me, but I’m have the feeling that this is going to be one of his better series (I do like his X-Men, but it’s always a little disjointed; this has only one main character, so that might help with his focus).

Love Everlasting #5 – Things are finally different for Joan, who finds herself in a waiting room, waiting for an appointment with Penny Page, who gives dating advice. As this issue unfolds, we learn that Penny works for Joan’s mother, and that she knows how Joan keeps jumping through time and a variety of romantic situations. She also knows about the cowboy who keeps showing up and killing her, sending her to a new story. This issue is mostly set in the 1970s, but at times appears to be happening much earlier. Elsa Charretier’s art helps underscore the confusion Joan feels really nicely, and as she’s moved to an act of desperation, things feel more fevered. I’ve been enjoying this series, which is a big departure from Tom King’s usual thing, but also fits nicely among his more formalist series.

Monica Rambeau: Photon #1 – Monica Rambeau, as Captain Marvel, was one of my favourite heroes when I was a kid. I love the run of the Avengers where she served on the team and became the team leader, and have often felt that she should be a more prominent character in the Marvel Universe. I was excited to see that she was getting her own miniseries, even though I know that it’s only happening because of an upcoming MCU appearance. This is written by Eve Ewing, and drawn by Luca Maresca and Ivan Fiorelli, and it’s pretty decent. It works to establish the context of Monica’s time as a hero, although it glosses over more recent adventures, and suggests that something is coming that might have her destroying the universe. Parts of this comic threw me though – I guess Ewing has her own continuity going across her Marvel projects, as this issue focused on a mystical rock that appeared in another comic before, and then the appearance of a villain that Spider-Man recognized. I was surprised to see Dr. Strange in this comic, as I thought he was dead, and it was weird that Wong did more of the magic than he did. Monica’s current appearances in Thunderbolts aren’t mentioned either. Still, I enjoyed seeing this character being used well, and am curious to see where this series leads.

Nature’s Labyrinth #2 – I only got the first issue of this Mad Cave series last week, so the story is very fresh in my mind. A group of people have been recruited to take place in a form of reality TV show that has them rushing through a labyrinth on a remote island. They receive some weapons in this issue, with predictable results, given that there is a cash prize to be shared among the survivors. Zac Thompson is focusing the story on a woman who we know to be a government agent, and an Iranian programmer she’s chosen to help through this madness. Bayleigh Underwood’s art gives this series a sense of madness, as the situation gets weirder and weirder. I’m enjoying this.

Resident Alien: The Book of Love #2 – I love this series so much. Peter Hogan is setting up a few more subplots in this latest miniseries, including some mysterious deaths at an old folk’s home, a problem for Download from his past, and a lover’s quarrel for Harry’s assistant doctor. All of this is taking place around the main development, which is that Harry wants Astra to move in with him. I still haven’t checked out the Resident Alien TV show, but this series really captures the feeling of a gentile 90s drama series about an alien visitor posing as a small town doctor who solves crimes and helps improve people’s lives. The concept is simple and silly, but it just works so well. And Steve Parkhouse’s art has made the town really feel alive.

Starhenge Book One: The Dragon and the Boar #6 – At one point in this issue, Liam Sharp has his main character refer to how, if her story was a comic, it would be kind of annoying and harder to follow than a Grant Morrison epic. I admire the self-reflection implicit in that, as this book has been a difficult read at times. Sharp has put together a complicated story about aliens from the future who sent people back in time, one of whom became Merlin and helped advance the career of King Arthur. A lot gets explained in this issue, and I feel like this entire miniseries has just been used to set up Sharp’s larger story, which is now going to continue in something called Ore, although I’m not sure when. Sharp’s art has been so good in this book, employing a variety of styles, that it’s kept me intrigued, even when I haven’t really understood the main story. I’m probably going to stick around for the next volume, so he’s been successful. I should probably reread this from the beginning before the next series rolls around.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #29 – T’onga and her crew are running a mission for Crimson Dawn that ends up pitting them against their former compatriot, Valance, who is there on behalf of the Empire. This series is at its best when doing things like this, but I keep finding myself surprised by how little I care about any of these characters.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #18 – I’m pretty sad that this is the last issue of this series, despite the fact that Tom Taylor will continue to write Jon’s adventures in an upcoming miniseries (I have no idea who is drawing it). Taylor has done a terrific job of building Jon’s character, and making him truly sympathetic and likeable. In a way, he reminds me of Miles Morales, back when that character felt like such a breath of fresh air. This issue has Jon and Kal-El dealing with a young man who hates them, and has the ability to mess with Jon’s powers. We also get to see Jon interacting with the Justice League, but I found it odd that his boyfriend was nowhere to be seen in this issue. Jay has been a character that exists more in the abstract, and I think that’s a mistake – he shouldn’t just be a plot point. Anyway, this was a great run.

WildC.A.T.S #2 – I liked the first issue of this miniseries enough to grab the second one, and I’m glad I did. Matthew Rosenberg is making interesting use of many of Jim Lee’s Wildstorm characters in this book, which is set firmly in the DCU. I like how he’s writing Grifter as the operative that is messing up Marlowe’s plans, which involve having a number of DC science-villains work for him. The last page reveals a team that definitely has my attention for its oddness, and its use of a legacy name. I’m enjoying Stephen Segovia’s art, which seems looser than I remember. This is nothing like Rosenberg’s other current book, What’s The Furthest Place From Here?, but it’s good enough to keep me coming back.

Comics I Would Have Bought If Comics Weren’t So Expensive:

Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1

Dark Web: X-Men #1

Friday Book Two

The Week in Music:

Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant to Be – London jazz band Ezra Collective excel at creating joyful, uplifting broken beat jazz. This new album has a few tracks that feature vocals (by Sampa the Great, Kojey Radical, and NAO), but most of the songs are instrumental. They experiment with different rhythms from different southern traditions, and sound like they are having a great time. Drummer Femi Koleoso is a wonder, as is Joe Armon-Jones on the keys.

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) – Fred Again.. makes a very specific type of electronic music built on samples of people speaking. This is the third in the Actual Life series, and the first that I’ve decided that I wanted to buy, despite having enjoyed the others. One of my favourite things about these songs is that he samples the rapper/spoken word poet Guante, who I’m a big fan of, and makes his music sound different and new. This album is warm and inviting, and that’s the other part of the appeal to me.

Portico Quartet Ensemble – Terrain (Extended) Live in Studio One – I love the way that bands like Portico Quartet create a form of jazz that sounds like it could be electronic, even when it’s played by live instruments. This live recording, part of the Abbey Road 90th Sessions, expands on the original Terrain album, as the Quartet becomes an ensemble. It’s very nice.

Svaneborg Kardyb – Over Tage – This is another gentle Gondwana Records release. I don’t know the first thing about Svaneborg Kardyb, beyond the fact that it’s a group of musicians from Northern Europe, and that their warm Rhodes-heavy rhythms are relaxing and lovely. Gondwana has had a great year!

Sunda Arc – Night Lands – In keeping with the Gondwana Records theme (can you tell I hit them up on a Bandcamp Friday?), this Sunda Arc album is also gentle and warm, while infusing the usual Gondwana jazz sound with more programmed drum patterns and electronic sounds. Another great album to relax to, I feel like this label has had a huge role to play in my enjoying the music of 2022 so much.