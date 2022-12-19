WWE Raw December 19, 2022 Spoilers Sees Impactful WWE Return As A Veteran WWE Superstar Gets Big-Time Back-up!

The pre-Christmas WWE Raw episode featured a Winner Takes All Ladder match with Miz’s money the prize at the top of the ladder.

It was a high stakes match between the two wrestlers.

Including big spots.

The match also featured the return of Bronson Reed when Dexter Lumis looked poised to win.

Looks like Bronson Reed is the Miz’s new ally.

With big things in the future of the duo.

You never know who might show up on #WWERaw…. BRONSON REED is back! pic.twitter.com/LIIu7EAagA — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2022

Will it be Johnny Gargano teaming with Dexter Lumis vs. the Miz and Bronson Reed at the next big WWE Premium Live Event (formerly PPV)?