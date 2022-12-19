WWE Raw December 19, 2022 Spoilers Sees Impactful WWE Return As A Veteran WWE Superstar Gets Big-Time Back-up!
The pre-Christmas WWE Raw episode featured a Winner Takes All Ladder match with Miz’s money the prize at the top of the ladder.
.@DexterWWE and @mikethemiz battle in a Winner Takes All LADDER MATCH tonight on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yBzh3uUIJ6
It was a high stakes match between the two wrestlers.
NO TABLES! TABLES DENIED.@mikethemiz #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VNEtEhUOfd
Including big spots.
😲😲😲😲😲😲#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ba5X1LfiLW
The match also featured the return of Bronson Reed when Dexter Lumis looked poised to win.
BRONSON REED IS BACK!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UmcOYDAzkI
Looks like Bronson Reed is the Miz’s new ally.
MIZ IS MONEY#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jgOEV3PF1J
With big things in the future of the duo.
You never know who might show up on #WWERaw….
BRONSON REED is back! pic.twitter.com/LIIu7EAagA
Will it be Johnny Gargano teaming with Dexter Lumis vs. the Miz and Bronson Reed at the next big WWE Premium Live Event (formerly PPV)?