Cult Epics has Sylvia Kristel’s Playing With Fire & Julia coming out in January

Playing with Fire (Dir. Alain Robbe-Grillet, 1975)

Grossly affluent banker Georges de Saxe (Philippe Noiret) keeps his daughter, Carolina (Anicée Alvina), hidden in a mysterious house of perversion after a kidnapping attempt snags a young woman who resembles her. Carolina soon finds herself trapped in a deliberately confused existence in the house of sexual exploitation and imprisonment. At the heart of it all seems to be an enigmatic man named Franz (Jean- Louis Trintignant), who will either be Carolina’s killer or savior.



Alain Robbe-Grillet’s surreal, absurdist sado-masochistic drama Playing with Fire (Le jeu ave le feu) was a commercial success due to to the appearance of Emmanuelle star Sylvia Kristel – in one of her most challenging roles.



Cult Epics presents Playing with Fire on Blu-ray & DVD in a 2K High-definition transfer with new bonus features including an audio commentary by film critic Tim Lucas and an 8-Page booklet (Blu-ray first printing only).

France / 1975 / Color / 112 Mins / 2.35:1

LPCM 2.0 Mono / DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono

French Language w/ Optional English SubtitlesAlain-Robbe Grillet’s PLAYING WITH FIRE HD Teaser

A Cult Epics Release (2023)

Special Features:

New 2K HD Transfer (from the original 35mm negative) and Restoration

Audio Commentary by film critic Tim Lucas

Interview with Catherine Robbe-Grillet

Promotional Gallery

Trailers

Dual-layered Disc



Playing with Fire



Blu-ray w/ Reversible Sleeve & 8-page Booklet

+

Italian Poster Postcard (for first 100 pre-orders)

Julia (Dir. Sigi Rothemund, 1974)

On vacation from his private boarding school, teenager Pauli (Ekkehardt Belle) discovers that his hormones aren’t the only ones running rampant when he spends an adventurous retreat with his father Ralph (Jean-Claude Bouillion), his mistress Yvonne (Teri Tordai), their amorous friends, and Julia (Sylvia Kristel).



Filmed and released immediately after Sylvia Kristel became one of the world’s biggest stars as Emmanuelle (1974), Sigi Rothemund‘s Julia is a German sex comedy drama, with Sylvia starring as a young man’s first love, foreshadowing her later U.S. commercial hit Private Lessons.



Cult Epics presents Julia on Blu-ray & DVD in a 2K High-definition transfer with new bonus features including an audio commentary by Jeremy Richey and a 4-Page booklet (Blu-ray first printing only).



Germany / 1974 / Color / 85 Mins / 1.66:1

LPCM 2.0 Stereo / DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo

English & German Language w/ Optional English Subtitles



Sigi Rothemund’s JULIA HD Trailer

. New 2K HD Transfer (from the original 35mm negative) and Restoration

. Audio Commentary by Jeremy Richey (author of the book Sylvia Kristel: From Emanuelle to Chabrol)

. Promotional Gallery

. Trailers



. Dual-layered Disc



