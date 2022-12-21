Blu-ray Review: Hogan’s Heroes (The Complete Series)

Will there ever be a TV show as outlandish and successful as Hogan’s Heroes? Could any broadcasting network executive in the 21st Century sign off for a comedy that takes place beneath a Nazi prisoner of war camp? Barely twenty years after the end of World War II when its veterans were in their 40s, arrived a sitcom that sets a grim experience into a hotbed of chuckles without ignoring the mortality of war. Hogan’s Heroes: The Complete Series holds together a unique accomplishment that didn’t merely get on the air, but lasted 168 episodes.

Stalag Luft 13 is one of the finest of the prisoner of war camps in Nazi Germany. No allied prisoner has successfully escaped its barbed wire perimeter. This achievement ought to be attributed to Camp Commandant Colonel Klink (Werner Klemperer) and Sgt. Schultz (John Banner). However there’s a reason no POW has escaped. Turns out they can come and go as they please. Colonel Robert E. Hogan (World’s Greatest Dad‘s Bob Crane) and his crew of Allied soldiers are running underground missions out of the camp. Staff Sergeant James Kinchloe (Ivan Dixon) is in charge of communications. Technical Sergeant Andrew Carter (Larry Hovis) is the chemist in charge of various explosives. Corporal Louis LeBeau (Robert Clary) is a chef who works well undercover. Corporal Peter Newkirk (The Family Feud‘s Richard Dawson) is the safe cracker, pick pocket and all around con man. It’s an amazing crack team that can perform a nearly impossible mission in barely half an hour. The key to their missions is that beneath the Stalag is a series of tunnels like the New York subway system that leads to various buildings and out of the camp. Even Hogan’s bunkroom has a few secret devices including a coffeepot that allows him to listen into important meetings in Clink’s office. Where’s the microphone bug in Clink’s office? How about on a photo of a microphone with Hitler himself talking behind. That’s right, Hitler is part of the show as an off-camera character.

The War is not completely swept under the rug in pursuit of hi-jinks. Most of Hogan’s missions involve stopping the German war machine. What happens to the Nazis who find themselves disgraced? There are a few comedic ones where the guy just keeps coming back for more humiliation including General Burkhalter (Leon Askin) and Major Hochstetter (Howard Caine) of the SS and Gestapo. But there are times when character get killed off screen. There probably isn’t a sitcom with a higher body count in the history of TV than Hogan’s Heroes unless you count all the people who died in the operating room in M*A*S*H*. Although nobody gets bloodied up. Nothing gets too maudlin with Klink and Schultz in constant fear of being shipped off to the Eastern Front to freeze to death in Stalingrad. This was a completely different world from Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C. which was shot next to Stalag 13 on the Desilu backlot.

Hogan’s Heroes: The Complete Series is a must for fans of the unorthodox series. The sitcom could have easily fallen flat and been canceled after an episode or two. But the show’s most impossible mission was to survive six seasons with a crew that had chemistry far more potent than any bomb mixed up in the underground tunnels. This is a show that you come back to enjoying so many times over the course of a lifetime. Now that it’s been transferred to 1080p and released on Blu-ray, you’re getting a chance to see deeper into the show. You’ll never want to escape from Stalag 13.

The video is 1.33:1 full frame. The 1080p high definition transfers bring out the detail in the production design and costumes. You will see everything. The audio is DTS-HD MA Mono. The mix is good for hearing Schultz’s great lines. You will hear something. The episodes are subtitled.

Gag Reel (5:28) was cut together by Bob Crane.

Rare home movies of Bob Crane’s wedding (7:17) to Patricia Crane (Sigrid Valdis) and the set (5:58). Patricia Crane proves a commentary to let us understand things. The wedding was on a soundstage next to Hogan’s soundstage.

CBS Promos (0:22) are two ads. John Banner does an ad for TWA airlines (1:28) where he’s a clingy ticket taker.

Air Force Now (1:28) is a film that must have been sent out to bases. Hogan and the crew talk of issues facing Air Force members.

Air Force Recruitment Spots (2:09) has Bob reminding the kids that they can enlist during the Vietnam War.

Audio Commentaries include Robert Clary on “Art for Hogan’s Sake” and Patricia Crane on “Hogan Gives a Birthday Party.”

The Lucy Show “Lucy & Bob Crane” (2:36) has him drop by the bank. Strange seeing him in a blue suit jacket rather than the bomber jacket.

Bob Crane Radio Material is a variety of interviews with Crane and various cast members.

Werner Klemperer on The Pat Sajak Show (6:23) has the Wheel of Fortune host talking to the Colonel. He talks of his OCD when it comes to his dressing room. He talks about somebody stealing his monocle. Werner talks of his family fleeing Germany in 1935 to get away from the Nazis. Pat screws up and calls it a comedy in a concentration camp.

“The Informer” Extended Pilot with Introduction (33:22) has Fred McMurray at the tailor for his network change to CBS on My Three Sons. Skipper and Gilligan pop up at the wardrobe department. Hogan’s Heroes aired between The Wild Wild West and Gomer Pyle. The pilot is still in black and white because CBS was the last network to broadcast in color. The cut is nearly 30 minutes long.

Two Promos (1:03) includes a mail call and Schlutz not quite counting right.

Clip From CBS’ Fall Preview Show Seven Wonderful Nights (1965) (5:35) gives us an overhead view of CBS’s Television City and clips from the pilot episode.

Richard Dawson Remembers is a series of interviews with Newkirk about the show including The Early Days (15:13), The Cast (16:26), Fond Memories (13:04) and Inspiration for Newkirk (1:53). He talks about how moving John Banner in a wheel barrel caused him to have a hernia. He goes into the Cockney code language.

Photo Montage with Hogan’s Heroes Theme Song Performed By Bob Crane and His Band (2:28) also includes John Banner “rapping” on the track. Crane was a real drummer so he plays it seriously.

A Conversation with Albert S. Ruddy, Co-Creator of Hogan’s Heroes (11:58) has him in his office explaining how he went from an architect to producing a hit TV show (later he’d win an Oscar for The Godfather). His original concept was a contemporary prison, but they couldn’t find a sponsor. He also goes into the lawsuit from the producers of Billy Wilder’s Stalag 17.

