DC Comics & Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers & Review: Event Finale Sparks Dawn Of DC!

DC Comics and Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers and Review follows.

Event Finale Sparks Dawn Of DC!

What To Expect:

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL

1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Premium George Pérez tribute virgin foil variant cover by VARIOUS

Dawn of DC variant cover #1 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #2 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #3 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #4 by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22 The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke’s Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

While DC Comics originally solicited the below two variant covers for the issue, featuring Fusion a character that is an amalgam of Batman, Superman and Green Lantern, that character does not appear in the issue.

Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with the interior pages DC Comics unveiled for free that shows Deathstroke taking on Nightwing in the real world and within the Great Darkness (full spoilers here).

The Flash Family is back and just time as their combined speed can repair the connections between the Infinite Earths of this new multiverse.

Black Adam takes on Deathstroke the latter fueled by the Great Darkness.

However, Black Adam shares his powers with ALL of the super-heroes so that they can down Deathstroke together as Nightwing grapples with the Great Darkness.

Well, a now amped-up Doctor Light can augment the Flash Family’s powers and speed up their repair of the Infinite Earths multiverse.

At the same time, Nightwing seems to have come out on the winning end of his internal struggle with the Great Darkness.

In the real world, Nightwing harnesses the chains of the Great Darkness to try and defeat Deathstroke, no longer fueled or corrupted by the darkness, as readers learn that it was pain and a warped view of love that drove Deathstroke to do what he did.

The main Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths story ends with Deathstroke’s daughter Ravager calming him and convincing him to surrender.

The book’s story continues from their and ends with several pages that tease:

The light and optimism of the Dawn of DC (full spoilers here).

The threats that loom in 2023 and beyond for this new status quo (full spoilers here).

An intriguing end to a three act story that was built over years from Infinite Frontier to Justice League Incarnate to Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The first collected editions are in stores now with the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths hardcover in stores on June 20, 2023.

Next Up:

2023 is the year of the Dawn of DC (spoilers here).