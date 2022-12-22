Marvel Comics & Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1 Spoilers & Review: Kamala Khan Falls Into The Event By The Goblin Queen & Is Confronted By Chasm!

Marvel Comics and Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Kamala Khan Falls Into The Event By The Goblin Queen and Is Confronted By Chasm!

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #1 (OF 2)

SABIR PIRZADA (W)

FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI You know her, you love her! But this time, Kamala Khan may be in over her head. Fresh off her first few weeks working as an intern at Oscorp, MS. MARVEL finds herself as the last line of defense against a bunch of deadly and dangerous experiments going HAYWIRE thanks to the Spider-Epic DARK WEB! Things get even WORSE when Kamala finds herself in LIMBO, with no choice but to fight her way out!

From SABIR PIRZADA (Marvel’s Voices, MS. MARVEL on Disney+) and your new favorite artist, Francesco Mortarino comes a bold and badass new vision of Ms. Marvel! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Spoilers and Review.

The Goblin Queen is causing havoc in NYC from Limbo.

There’s even a Vulture-Humanoid-Cyborg in the mix.

Elsewhere our heroine Kamala Khan is working in a lab.

Where the Goblin Queen’s efforts turns all the equipment against her and her colleagues include the one she is crushing on.

Kamala changes into her Ms. Marvel persona and clears the lab.

She fights the sentient equipment in the lab while her Mosque is impacted by the Goblin Queen in most sacrilegious of ways.

Despite her efforts, her colleague and love interest aligns with Ms. Marvel seemingly not knowing she is also Kamala Khan.

The next part of the story appears to continue on from Amazing Spider-Man #15 (full spoilers here).

Ms. Marvel confronts Chasm!

As the Vulture-Humanoid-Cyborg is about to strike, Chasm sends Ms. Marvel to Limbo!

Things end dark for Ms. Marvel.

The Pulse.

A forced tie-in to Dark Web. An “eh” story with decent art. Doesn’t feel critical to many event story though. 4.5 out of 10 on the strength of the art not story.