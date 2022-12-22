Marvel Comics & Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1 Spoilers & Review: Kamala Khan Falls Into The Event By The Goblin Queen & Is Confronted By Chasm!

John Babos

Spoilers

Marvel Comics and Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Dark Web logo blue

Kamala Khan Falls Into The Event By The Goblin Queen and Is Confronted By Chasm!

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 0-1

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #1 (OF 2)
SABIR PIRZADA (W)
FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

You know her, you love her! But this time, Kamala Khan may be in over her head. Fresh off her first few weeks working as an intern at Oscorp, MS. MARVEL finds herself as the last line of defense against a bunch of deadly and dangerous experiments going HAYWIRE thanks to the Spider-Epic DARK WEB! Things get even WORSE when Kamala finds herself in LIMBO, with no choice but to fight her way out!
From SABIR PIRZADA (Marvel’s Voices, MS. MARVEL on Disney+) and your new favorite artist, Francesco Mortarino comes a bold and badass new vision of Ms. Marvel!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 0-2

Spoilers and Review.

The Goblin Queen is causing havoc in NYC from Limbo.

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 1

There’s even a Vulture-Humanoid-Cyborg in the mix.

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 2

Elsewhere our heroine Kamala Khan is working in a lab.

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 3

Where the Goblin Queen’s efforts turns all the equipment against her and her colleagues include the one she is crushing on.

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 4

Kamala changes into her Ms. Marvel persona and clears the lab.

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 5

She fights the sentient equipment in the lab while her Mosque is impacted by the Goblin Queen in most sacrilegious of ways.

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 6

Despite her efforts, her colleague and love interest aligns with Ms. Marvel seemingly not knowing she is also Kamala Khan.

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 7

The next part of the story appears to continue on from Amazing Spider-Man #15 (full spoilers here).

Dark Web X-Men #1 & Amazing Spider-Man #15 connecting variant covers Salvador Larroca

Ms. Marvel confronts Chasm!

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 8 Chasm

As the Vulture-Humanoid-Cyborg is about to strike, Chasm sends Ms. Marvel to Limbo!

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 9 Chasm

Things end dark for Ms. Marvel.

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 10 Chasm

Next Up.

The Dark Web checklist will get you caught up on where we’ve been and where we’re going.

Dark Web Ms. Marvel #1 spoilers 11 Dark Web checklist

The Pulse.

A forced tie-in to Dark Web. An “eh” story with decent art. Doesn’t feel critical to many event story though. 4.5 out of 10 on the strength of the art not story.

