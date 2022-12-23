Marvel Comics & Gold Goblin #2 Spoilers & Review: Queen Goblin Strikes Plus Another Big Return As Dark Web Event Continues!

Marvel Comics and Gold Goblin #2 Spoilers and Review follows.

Queen Goblin Strikes Plus Another Big Return As Dark Web Event Continues!

GOLD GOBLIN #2 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

WINDOW SHADES VARIANT COVER

BY TOM REILLY BEING A HERO ISN’T FOR EVERYONE… Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue! Norman’s only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Spoilers and Review.

It’s been a tough time for Norman Osborn FKA as super-villain Green Goblin to make a go as super-hero Gold Goblin.

While he and one-time nemesis the Amazing Spider-Man Peter Parker are allies, with Osborn supplying him with tech and more, Osborn has few friends.

His one-time ally Dr. Ashley Kafka is now the Queen Goblin.

She’s now a nemesis of Osborn’s new Gold Goblin persona.

A battle ensues.

With Osborn’s super-hero life continuing to be painful.

However, he’s able to walk away from the battle as the Queen Goblin disappears.

However, the book ends with another character entering the field of a play; enter a reluctant Jack-O-Lantern.

A mixed issue story wise that picked up at the end when Queen Goblin arrived. Decent action. Decent art. An ok issue helped by Queen Goblin and that cliffhanger. 6 out of 10.