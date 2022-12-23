Marvel Comics & Gold Goblin #2 Spoilers & Review: Queen Goblin Strikes Plus Another Big Return As Dark Web Event Continues!

GOLD GOBLIN #2 (OF 5)
CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)
LAN MEDINA (A)
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
WINDOW SHADES VARIANT COVER
BY TOM REILLY

BEING A HERO ISN’T FOR EVERYONE…

Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue!

Norman’s only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review.

It’s been a tough time for Norman Osborn FKA as super-villain Green Goblin to make a go as super-hero Gold Goblin.

Gold Goblin #2 spoilers 1 Dark Web

While he and one-time nemesis the Amazing Spider-Man Peter Parker are allies, with Osborn supplying him with tech and more, Osborn has few friends.

Gold Goblin #2 spoilers 2 Dark Web

His one-time ally Dr. Ashley Kafka is now the Queen Goblin.

Gold Goblin #2 spoilers 3 Dark Web

She’s now a nemesis of Osborn’s new Gold Goblin persona.

Gold Goblin #2 spoilers 4 Dark Web

A battle ensues.

Gold Goblin #2 spoilers 5 Dark Web

With Osborn’s super-hero life continuing to be painful.

Gold Goblin #2 spoilers 6 Dark Web

However, he’s able to walk away from the battle as the Queen Goblin disappears.

Gold Goblin #2 spoilers 7 Dark Web

However, the book ends with another character entering the field of a play; enter a reluctant Jack-O-Lantern.

Gold Goblin #2 spoilers 11 Dark Web

Next Up.

The Dark Web checklist will get you caught up on where we’ve been and where we’re going.

Gold Goblin #2 spoilers 12 Dark Web checklist

The Pulse.

A mixed issue story wise that picked up at the end when Queen Goblin arrived. Decent action. Decent art. An ok issue helped by Queen Goblin and that cliffhanger. 6 out of 10.

