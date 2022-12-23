Pop Vinyl has a great Future HOF’er Patrick Mahomes II Pop Vinyl figure available. Every week during the NFL season Mahomes dazzels fans and opponents.

At Inside Pulse we are KC Chiefs fans and big Mahomes fans. As a kid and young adult – I never wanted to buy a ton of Chiefs gear, hats, jackets, etc. However, now that I have kids, who are also big Chiefs fans and big Patrick Mahomes II fans I have started to buy more and more things emblazoned with the KC Chiefs logo. Winning Super Bowl LIV sweetens that decision even more.

This is why I was so excited to find this Patrick Mahomes II Gem over at https://www.entertainmentearth.com/

Patrick Mahomes II Vinyl Pop Figure

As Mahomes continues to rewrite the record books – I look forward to collecting more and more Chiefs gear with my sons. It has been a great bonding experience for us to talk about Football and life.