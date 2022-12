Top 2 Dynamite Entertainment March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With A Disney Two-Punch With Gargoyles & Darkwing Duck!

Top 2 Dynamite Entertainment March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With A Disney Two-Punch With Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck!

DARKWING DUCK #3

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Leirix

Darkwing Duck…retired?! Mild-mannered Drake Mallard has had a crisis of conscience, and decides to hang up his cape and cowl in order to be a good dad to daughter Goslyn. But non-superhero life is not an easy thing for Drake to slip into…especially since he’s convinced the conniving MORGANA to settle down with him into (boring) suburban living! In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES #4

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Dino Dracon has just been released from prison.

Determined to take over the new York underworld, Dino won’t let anyone – human or Gargoyle – stand in his way!

So when Goliath and Hudson go out on their nightly patrol, they’re in for a couple of extremely nasty surprises!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

