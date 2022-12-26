DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Talks Bold New Vision For DC Cinematic Universe Without Henry Cavill As Superman, Ben Affleck As Batman, Gal Gadot As Wonder Woman & Dwayne Johnson As Black Adam?!

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Talks Bold New Vision For DC Cinematic Universe Without Henry Cavill As Superman, Ben Affleck As Batman, Gal Gadot As Wonder Woman and Dwayne Johnson As Black Adam?!

Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn, also a writer, director and producer in his own right, has started teasing his and Peter Safran’s creative vision for DC Films going forward.

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

The full tweet is above about a few key takeaways are below.

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year… …Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill… …But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future…

In addition, recent media reports are that writer and director Patty Jenkins has walked away from the Wonder Woman 3 film and that Gal Gadot is not in James Gunn’s future film plans for Wonder Woman which the co-head of DC Studios responded to.

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not.

Ben Affleck’s future as Batman is also in doubt, but James Gunn has plans for the actor as a director which was tucked into a tweet noting his new Superman treatment will not be an origin film.

Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project. https://t.co/Haz1APdlVN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project.

Finally, Gunn confirmed that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is not part of Chapter 1 of his new DC film vision, but kept the possibility of the character appearing elsewhere played by Johnson.

Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon. 🙏 https://t.co/NLwRqBVkd1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2022

Love @TheRock & I’m always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.

A minority of vocal fans flooded the internet with negative reactions to the DC Studios plans, which have not been fully announced yet, prompting a response from James Gunn on his Instagram account.

I’ll refrain from material comment on the DC Studios’ plans until they’re officially unveiled in full.