DC Comics & Action Comics #1050 Spoilers: Teasing Who & What’s Next For The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent!

DC Comics and Action Comics #1050 Spoilers follows.

Teasing Who and What’s Next For The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent!

The solicitation for the issue reveals all the hands that were needed to put this milestone book together.

Action Comics #1050 Spoilers.

Someone is killing Supermen across the multiverse.

It appears that Earth 2’s Superman Val-Zod is on the case and needs Jon Kent of the main DC Earth.

This storyline continues in Adventures of Superman #1 (of 6) which lands on shelves in March 2023.

The solicitation teases Earth 3’s Ultraman as the culprit!