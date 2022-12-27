DC Comics & Action Comics #1050 Spoilers: Teasing Who & What’s Next For The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent!

DC Comics and Action Comics #1050 Spoilers follows.
Teasing Who and What’s Next For The Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent!
The solicitation for the issue reveals all the hands that were needed to put this milestone book together.
Action Comics #1050 Spoilers.
Someone is killing Supermen across the multiverse.
It appears that Earth 2’s Superman Val-Zod is on the case and needs Jon Kent of the main DC Earth.
This storyline continues in Adventures of Superman #1 (of 6) which lands on shelves in March 2023.
The solicitation teases Earth 3’s Ultraman as the culprit!