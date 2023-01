DC Comics Teases Lazarus Planet Event With MORE Than A Checklist!

The last few pages of DC Comics’ super-hero offerings to end 2022 include Lazarus Planet hype.

That includes teases from the event’s creators.

It also includes blurbs on the titles included in the event.

It is capped off by the Lazarus Planet checklist.

It all begins on January 10, 2023 with Lazarus Planet Alpha #1.