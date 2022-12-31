Marvel Comics & Venom #14 Spoilers & Review: Venom Vs. X-Men As Dark Web Continues!

Marvel Comics and Venom #14 Spoilers and Review follows.

Venom Vs. X-Men As Dark Web Continues!

What To Expect.

VENOM #14
AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Madeylne Pryor has plans for Eddie Brock and the symbiotes he can control – in this issue, she and her new ally CHASM bring them all to bear!

SECRETS REVEALED! Unwittingly turned into a slathering and terrifying monster you might recognize, Eddie Brock’s fears from the last year and Al, Ram and Bryan’s entire saga stand fully realized in this turning point for the series!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Venom #14 spoilers 0-2 Venom #14 spoilers 0-3 Venom #14 spoilers 0-4 Venom #14 spoilers 0-5 Venom #14 spoilers 0-6 Black Cat

Venom #14 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens in the past with Venom aka Eddie Brock in Limbo with Goblin Queen aka Madelyne Pryor and Chasm aka Ben Reilly where learn how Chasm was able dumb down Venom and make him impressionable and manipulatable.

Venom #14 spoilers 4

We then pivot to modern day with Venom on his mission from the Goblin Queen.

Venom #14 spoilers 5

Attack the X-Men, but only Synch is there and after a skirmish he is subdued.

Venom #14 spoilers 6

That distraction allows Hallows’ Eve aka Janine Godbe, Ben Reilly’s girlfriend, to undertake her mission as we see her mask powers in action.

Venom #14 spoilers 7

Hallows’ Eve infiltrates the X-Men treehouse.

Venom #14 spoilers 8

She liberates an x-device as Synch comes to and continues to battle Venom elsewhere in the X-Men treehouse.

Venom #14 spoilers 9

Synch is able to scare off Venom.

Venom #14 spoilers 10

Hallows’ Eve delivers the x-device, which turns out to be a Cerebro storage unit, presumably of someone’s memories to be used if the Resurrection Protocol is needed, to the Goblin Queen as her mission was success.

Venom #14 spoilers 11

At the same time, Venom changes into his Bedlam persona as he’s getting more unrivalled.

Venom #14 spoilers 12 Bedlam

The book ends with Venom as Bedlam confronted by Venom?

Venom #14 spoilers 13

Is this a hallucination or his son Dylan Brock aka Codex ready to strike Bedlam?

Next Up.

Venom #14 spoilers 14 Dark Web checklist

The Pulse.

I’ve been reading the Venom series since this fifth volume began. The Bedlam storyline has been compelling has been the evolution of Eddie Brock and growth of his son Dylan Brock. Dark Web feels like it fits into the existing narrative and not just a forced tie-in issue. I remain entertained and intrigued by the existing Bedlam plot as well as the Dark Web overlay. Solid art. 8.5 out of 10.

Happy New Year from Scooby Doo

Happy New Year everyone!

