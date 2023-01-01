Marvel Comics & Dark Web: X-Men #2 Spoilers & Review: An Icon Quits The X-Men & Genuinely Offers To Help Madelyne Pryor?!

Marvel Comics and Dark Web: X-Men #2 Spoilers and Review follows.

An Icon Quits The X-Men and Genuinely Offers To Help Madelyne Pryor?!

What To Expect.

DARK WEB: X-MEN #2 (OF 3)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY Ryan Stegman

VARIANT COVER BY TBA REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO BAD! Some reunions – like those with an evil ex who rules a dimension of demons – are not so great. Sometimes even having your AMAZING FRIENDS at your side isn’t enough to save things. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Dark Web: X-Men #2 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with a bit of history about Madelyne Pryor.

She remains haunted by her past as Jean Grey’s clone, Scott Summers’ lover, and Nathan Summers’ mother.

She wants to access Jean Grey’s Cerebro back-up with all her memories to be used if she ever needs to be resurrected via the Five and the Resurrection Protocol.

Madelyne Pryor cannot access it so tries to trick Jean and Illyana Rasputin to unlock it for her.

They are in a fictitious world in their own heads, while their bodies remain imprisoned, as are Scott Summers and his brother Alex Summers.

Well, Alex wants to help her get closure.

It’s a genuine offer as he plans to leave the X-Men.

Madelyne Pryor is close to unlocking Jean Grey’s Cerebro memories.

The Summers Brothers are on good terms as Scott uses his connection to Jean to warn her about Madelyne.

It works and just as Madelyne is about to unlock Jean’s memories, Jean is ready to stop her.

The book ends with slap from genuine article to clone in this fictitious world of the mind.

That’s the last of Dark Web for 2022.

Next Up.

The Pulse.

An emotional issue with decent intrigue and action woven in. Seeing the Summers Family dysfunction unfurl is compelling stuff. Dark Web takes a bit of back seat, but we do understand Madelyne’s mission. Great art. 8 out of 10.

Wishing you all a Happy New Year!