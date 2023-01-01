NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date & More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!

NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date and More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!
NBC reports.
Everything to Know About Magnum P.I. Season 5
Get ready for another season of misadventures in the Aloha State.
Surf’s up, Magnum P.I. fans, because Season 5 is coming to NBC.
Everyone’s favorite Aloha State-based private investigator returns this February with a new season airing on NBC. After the Season 4 finale in May 2022, many Magnum P.I. fans have waited with bated breath to see if Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his trusted team would return for a fifth season. Fortunately, the wait is over. Here is everything to know about the Season 5 NBC premiere of Magnum P.I.
When does Season 5 of Magnum P.I. premiere?
The fifth season of Magnum P.I. premieres Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 9/8c in an exciting NBC broadcast return. “Magnum P.I. comes to us with a passionate fanbase already in place that we intend to nourish,” Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal, said in a press release.
Who is in the Magnum P.I. cast? (More here.)
The fifth season of Magnum P.I. premieres Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 9/8c in an exciting NBC broadcast return. “Magnum P.I. comes to us with a passionate fanbase already in place that we intend to nourish,” Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal, said in a press release.
What is the plot of Magnum P.I. Season 5? (More info leading into the Season 5 premiere here.)
Magnum P.I. is a reboot of the beloved ’80s crime series of the same name, starring Hernandez as the ex-Navy SEAL turned smooth-talking private investigator, Thomas Magnum. When Magnum isn’t working as a security consultant for the endlessly elusive author Robin Masters, he and his valued team tackle some of the most insane cases Hawaii has ever seen. Season 5 is bound to have a slew of adventures on the Hawaiian horizon, picking up where Season 4 left off.
How to watch NBC’s Magnum P.I.
Starting February 19, 2023, watch Magnum P.I. at 9/8c on NBC Sunday nights or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.
Great news.