NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date & More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!

NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date and More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!

NBC reports.

Get ready for another season of misadventures in the Aloha State.

Surf’s up, Magnum P.I. fans, because Season 5 is coming to NBC.

Everyone’s favorite Aloha State-based private investigator returns this February with a new season airing on NBC. After the Season 4 finale in May 2022, many Magnum P.I. fans have waited with bated breath to see if Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and his trusted team would return for a fifth season. Fortunately, the wait is over. Here is everything to know about the Season 5 NBC premiere of Magnum P.I.

When does Season 5 of Magnum P.I. premiere?

The fifth season of Magnum P.I. premieres Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 9/8c in an exciting NBC broadcast return. “Magnum P.I. comes to us with a passionate fanbase already in place that we intend to nourish,” Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal, said in a press release.

Who is in the Magnum P.I. cast? (More here.)

The fifth season of Magnum P.I. premieres Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 9/8c in an exciting NBC broadcast return. “Magnum P.I. comes to us with a passionate fanbase already in place that we intend to nourish,” Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal, said in a press release.

What is the plot of Magnum P.I. Season 5? (More info leading into the Season 5 premiere here.)

Magnum P.I. is a reboot of the beloved ’80s crime series of the same name, starring Hernandez as the ex-Navy SEAL turned smooth-talking private investigator, Thomas Magnum. When Magnum isn’t working as a security consultant for the endlessly elusive author Robin Masters, he and his valued team tackle some of the most insane cases Hawaii has ever seen. Season 5 is bound to have a slew of adventures on the Hawaiian horizon, picking up where Season 4 left off.

How to watch NBC’s Magnum P.I.

Starting February 19, 2023, watch Magnum P.I. at 9/8c on NBC Sunday nights or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.