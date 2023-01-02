DC Comics New Superman Era Begins With Action Comics #1051 & Justice Society Of America (JSA)’s Power Girl Wearing The S Shield!

John Babos

News

DC Comics New Superman Era Begins With Action Comics #1051 and Justice Society Of America (JSA)’s Power Girl Wearing The S Shield!

Power Girl logo Supergirl shield photo

Here is the concept art for Power Girl’s new threads.

Sauvage social Power Girl in Action Comics 0

Artist Marguerite Sauvage shared the new look on social media along with Omen’s new costume.

Sauvage social Power Girl in Action Comics 1

Beyond the concept art, we see Power Girl wearing her new gear around Nightwing.

Sauvage social Power Girl in Action Comics 2 Nightwing

However, she’s not always in the costume.

Sauvage social Power Girl in Action Comics 3 Omen

The new era for Superman begins in Action Comics #1051.

Action Comics #1051 Superman Family by Dan Mora

Action Comics #1051 lands in stores in stores on January 24, 2022.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Silver-Surfer-Volume-3-7-banner-e1641190392445

Retro Review: Silver Surfer Vol. 3 #1-33 By Englehart, Rogers, Lim & Others For Marvel Comics!

New-Teen-Titans-Vol-10-banner-e1657242079130

Retro Trade Review: The New Teen Titans Vol. 10 by Wolfman, Garcia-Lopez, Barreto & Others For DC Comics

Detective-Comics-1051-spoilers-0-banner-Psycho-Pirate-scaled-e1643907629648

DC Comics & Detective Comics #1051 Spoilers & Review: Arkham Tower’s Psycho-Pirate, But What About Batman?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.