WWE Smackdown January 30, 2022 Spoilers Sees One New Champion Crowned To End 2022!

WWE reports.

Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodriguez in a SmackDown Women’s Title Match Despite heroically fighting through the pain of her injured arm, Raquel Rodriguez was defeated by Ronda Rousey in a SmackDown Women’s Title Match when the titleholder locked in an Armbar on the top rope and immediately drove her opponent’s injured arm down on the canvas to make her tap out.

Charlotte Flair def. Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title

Before Rousey could celebrate her victory over Raquel Rodriguez, The Opportunity suddenly came knocking. Charlotte Flair made a stunning return from an injury that Rousey had caused and immediately challenged the champion to a title contest. When The Baddest Woman on the Planet went for an Armbar in the impromptu matchup, Flair quickly turned the tables and rolled up The Rowdy One to become a 14-time Women’s Champion!

An interesting way to end 2022 and begin 2023.