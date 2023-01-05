Marvel Comics & Avengers #64 Spoilers & Review: Avengers Assemble Part 4 Is Page-To-Page Mayhem!

Marvel Comics and Avengers #64 Spoilers and Review follows.

Avengers Assemble Part 4 Is Page-To-Page Mayhem!

What To Expect.

AVENGERS #64

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

’80s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by ALEX HORLEY

Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE • Classic Homage Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE — PART FOUR: THE BATTLE FOR THE DAWN! The Avengers wage their final bloody showdown with the Multiversal Masters of Evil for the fate of prehistoric Earth and the entire Marvel Age of Heroes. Not everyone will survive. Meanwhile, Tony Stark must face his greatest enemy: his own father, the Iron Inquisitor. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Here’s the preceding Alex Horley 80’s variant cover that connects with Avengers Forever #13 that lands in stores on January 18, 2022.

Avengers #64 Spoilers and Review.

We open with a dramatis personae covering:

Modern-age Avengers

Prehistoric Avengers 1,000,000, BC

Multiversal Masters of Evil

No Multiversal Avengers Forever this issue it would appear.

The combined forces of the Avengers and prehistoric Avengers defeat the Multiversal Masters of Evil’s King Killmonger.

Elsewhere, Tony Stark Iron Man comes face to face with his father Howard Stark, but its an multiversal one who is on the Multiversal Masters of Evil as the Iron Inquisitor; son will be fooled by his “father”.

Elsewhere still, a merged Black Skull and Young Thanos duel with the combined cross-time Avengers forces.

The Multiversal Masters of Evil’s Dark Phoenix fares even worse against the Mighty Thor / Valkyrie and Echo fueled by the modern-day Phoenix.

The battle sends shockwaves throughout time and the various Avengers teams of past eras: 1943, 1868, 1655 and even 66 Million B.C.

The Black Skull and Young Thanos amalgam is not enough and it / they are defeated by the combined forces of the cross-time Avengers.

The Dark Phoenix’s Mystique persona emerges and Tony Stark defeats her quickly.

Tony Stark decides to leave Howard Stark in these prehistoric times injured.

The book begins to end with Mystique confronting Doom Supreme whose Multiversal Masters of Evil have been soundly defeated by the combined forces of the cross-time Avengers.

He has a plan to turn the tide of battle with these Avengers.

The Pulse.

Action-packed and epic in scope. Missed the multiversal Avengers Forever though. Decent art. Entertaining read. 7.5 of 10.