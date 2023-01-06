AEW Dynamite January 4, 2023 Spoilers Sees New Champion Crowned!

Here was the preview for the first 2023 TV programming for AEW.

It featured a TNT Championship match between TNT Champion Samoa Joe, who is also the ROH TV Champion, and challenger Darby Allin.

The match saw a new champion crowned per AEW.

Main Event Time!

TNT Championship Match!

“King of Television” Samoa Joe (c.) vs. Darby Allin!

Nick Wayne was sitting ringside and Samoa Joe grabbed Nick by the throat. Darby jumped out of the ring and began to pummel Samoa Joe with the skateboard!

Darby pulled a massive ladder out from backstage. Darby climbed to the top of the ladder and somersaulted onto Samoa Joe. Darby’s leg buckled as his knee hit the ramp twelve feet below!

The bell finally rang as both competitors made it to the ring. Samoa Joe spiked Darby Allin on the steel ring steps!

“Play time is over,” said Taz.

Darby grabbed a rear naked choke on Samoa Joe and Samoa Joe splashed backwards with all of his weight on Darby! Samoa Joe dropped Darby with a double knee breaker!

“Joe is systematically, with poise, picking apart Darby Allin,” said Taz.

Samoa Joe sat back with a senton on Darby for a two-count. Samoa Joe applied a single leg crab to Darby but Darby reached the ropes with his hand. Samoa Joe was looking for the muscle buster but Darby slid out. Darby grabbed a waist lock but Joe held on to the turnbuckles, ripping the turnbuckle pad off in the process.

Darby went over the top with an attempted stunner but Samoa Joe applied a rear naked choke. Darby rammed Joe into the exposed turnbuckle, followed up with a Code Red. Darby nailed Samoa Joe with two coffin drops and pinned Samoa Joe!

New TNT Champion…Darby Allin!

“For the second time Darby is crowned the TNT Champion,” said Excalibur.

“He made history right here in Seattle,” replied Taz.

Sting came out and helped Darby celebrate with a hug!

“What a moment to cap off this new era of All Elite Wrestling,” added Excalibur.

Catch AEW DYNAMITE on TBS next Wednesday live at 8/7ct from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA!

This Friday tune in to two hours of action for AEW RAMPAGE and Battle Of The Belts V on TNT beginning at 10pm ET from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR…