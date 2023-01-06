DC Comics Revisits Recent Batman / Spawn #1 One-shot Making It An Unplugged Two-shot With Image Comics’ Enduring Anti-Hero?!

Batman/Spawn Go Unplugged An Inked Only Version of the Blockbuster Issue from Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo Will be Available on February 14 The Epic Crossover Receives a Second Printing Available at Local Comic Stands on February 7

The comic book crossover of the year, Batman/Spawn, will put the artwork front and center in Batman/Spawn: Unplugged. The unlettered, inks only version of the Batman and Spawn team-up will highlight the art and inks by industry icons Greg Capullo and Todd McFarlane when it’s available at local comic shops on February 14. “It’s always exciting whenever us artists can present our work in as unfiltered a manner as possible,” said Batman/Spawn #1 Writer and Inker Todd McFarlane. “This book will let you see the true skill of how Greg Capullo does his masterful storytelling… and every line that we both put down.”

“You guys did it again! You came out in stunning support for the Batman/Spawn crossover,” said Batman/Spawn #1 Artist Greg Capullo. “The next treat we have in store is a raw release, stand alone, black and white version! No words. No color. Just the raw power of line art. I’m certain that you’ll dig it as much as Todd and I do.” Fans that may have missed Batman/Spawn #1 are in luck as the original version of the crossover will receive a second printing and will be available at local comic shops on February 7. The new printing will feature two covers by Capullo and McFarlane with a new logo color scheme.

Batman/Spawn #1 will also be featured alongside the original 90s crossovers, Spawn/Batman from Frank Miller and Todd McFarlane and Batman/Spawn: War Devil #1 by legendary Batman writers and artists Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, and Klaus Janson, in one complete collection, Batman/Spawn: The Deluxe Edition. In addition to showcasing all three stories, Batman/Spawn: The Deluxe Edition will include Greg Capullo’s pencils for Batman/Spawn #1, Klaus Janson’s inks from Batman/Spawn: War Devil, a collection of retailer cover variants, and more! Batman/Spawn: The Deluxe Edition will be available wherever books are sold on April 4, 2023…

Batman/Spawn #1 one-shot hit stores on December 13, 2022 with solicitation and covers, main and variants, below.

BATMAN/SPAWN #1

Written by TODD McFARLANE

Art and cover by GREG CAPULLO

Variant covers by TODD McFARLANE, GABRIELE DELL’OTTO, SEAN MURPHY, FRANCESCO MATTINA, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL and JIM LEE

Blank sketch cover

Team variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and TODD McFARLANE

1:25 variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:50 variant cover by BRETT BOOTH

1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE

1:250 variant cover by TODD McFARLANE INKED

1:666 signed variant cover by TODD McFARLANE

1:666 signed variant cover by GREG CAPULLO

1:1000 signed variant cover by TODD McFARLANE and GREG CAPULLO

$6.99 US | 48 pages | Prestige | One-shot (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!

Those two main covers also had black and white versions released.

An amalgam cover too.

They also will be the second prints for the issue recolored as seen in the news release above.

The remaining variant covers for the first print of Batman / Spawn #1 follow.

2022 was also the 30th anniversary of Spawn’s debut for Image Comics, also celebrating 30 years, which was the rationale for the timing of the team-up Batman / Spawn III one-shot and DC’s plans to reprint their original team-up’s.