DC Comics Rushes Batman #131 Second Print Covers Featuring Art By Jorge Jimenez & Jason Fabok Of New Character Red Mask & Batman For February 2023!

DC Comics Rushes Batman #131 Second Print Covers Featuring Art By Jorge Jimenez and Jason Fabok Of New Character Red Mask and Batman For February 2023!

Batman #131 landed in stores this week (full spoilers here) featuring Batman being sent to an alternate Earth with no Batman which resulted in a quick second printing decision.

Batman #131 Second Print featuring Red Mask by Jorge Jimenez

There will be two second prints with Jorge Jimenez’s Red Mask character concept art cover above for one and Jason Fabok’s Bat-Man (that’s an intentional hyphen between the Bat and Man) variant becoming a black and white second print cover below.

Batman #131 Second Print chase cover Jason Fabok

They are anticipated to arrive on shelves during the week of February 6, 2023 or the week of February 13, 2023.

