DC Comics Rushes Batman #131 Second Print Covers Featuring Art By Jorge Jimenez & Jason Fabok Of New Character Red Mask & Batman For February 2023!

DC Comics Rushes Batman #131 Second Print Covers Featuring Art By Jorge Jimenez and Jason Fabok Of New Character Red Mask and Batman For February 2023!

Batman #131 landed in stores this week (full spoilers here) featuring Batman being sent to an alternate Earth with no Batman which resulted in a quick second printing decision.

There will be two second prints with Jorge Jimenez’s Red Mask character concept art cover above for one and Jason Fabok’s Bat-Man (that’s an intentional hyphen between the Bat and Man) variant becoming a black and white second print cover below.

They are anticipated to arrive on shelves during the week of February 6, 2023 or the week of February 13, 2023.