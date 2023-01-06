Marvel Comics & Gold Goblin #3 Spoilers & Review: Dark Web Continues With A Gaggle Of Goblins!

Marvel Comics and Gold Goblin #3 Spoilers and Review follows.

Hobgoblin logo

Dark Web Continues With A Gaggle Of Goblins!

What To Expect.

Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 0-1 Dark Web

GOLD GOBLIN #3 (OF 5)
CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)
LAN MEDINA (A)
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant Cover by GARY FRANK
Classic Homage Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

As if fighting Chasm wasn’t enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins.

That’s right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

In addition the main cover, solicitation and creators credit page above the title has a few variant covers below.

Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 0-2 Dark Web Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 0-3 Dark Web Green Goblin by Gary Frank

Gold Goblin #3 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with Norman Osborn aka Gold Goblin fka Green Goblin haunted by Dr. Ashley Kafka aka Queen Goblin.

Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 1

Not be mistaken by Madelyne Pryor the Goblin Queen also part of this Dark Web event involving the Amazing Spider-Man, Venom and the X-Men.

Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 2

The Limbo Crisis referred to be the Gold Goblin refers to the latter’s Limbo goblins / demons running roughshod on NYC.

Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 3

During the issue, Norman Osborn is attacked by the Jack O’ Lantern.

Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 7

However, which Jack O’ Lantern is this?

  • Jason Macendale Jr.
  • Imposter later revealed to be Owen Ward
  • Steven Mark Levins
  • Daniel Berkhart
  • Maguire Beck aka Mad Jack
  • Unnamed brother of Steven Mark Levins aka Mad Jack
  • Bennett Brant the brother of Betty Brant aka Crime Master
  • Maggia crime syndicate member posing as Crime Master
  • One of he unnamed mercenaries led by  Steven Mark Levins of which four are revealed as sleeper agents for the Finisher and the Chameleon

More on the Jacks here and here, but this nom de guerre’s lineage is rather convoluted.Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 8

Looks like its a battle for repentance as Jack O’ Lantern wants Gold Goblin to admit he’s a murderer with Norman Osborn, the man beyond the gold mask, haunted by the death of Gwen Stacy that he caused in June 1973’s The Amazing Spider-Man #121.

Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 9

Turns out this is a cathartic moment for both men as the Jack O’ Lantern reveals himself to be Owen Ward.

Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 12

This was a rather emotional issue between Norman Osborn and grandson Normie Osborn aka Red Goblin (here and here) and even between Norman Osborn and Owen Ward (here and here), but we end with all three together read to do good in an issue whose ties to the Dark Web event appear dubious.

Gold Goblin #3 spoilers 13 Dark Web Checklist

We end with the Dark Web checklist with the first offering in 2023 done.

The Pulse.

Decent art, but a jumbled story. While there were some emotional characters moments, how the book tied into Dark Web directly was unclear. Plot was also so-so for that reason. Nice main cover and variant covers though. 4 out of 10.

