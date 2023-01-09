Dark Horse Comics February 2023 Solicitations Features The Icon Nexus’ Return, But More Nefarious Than Ever?!

John Babos

News

Dark Horse Comics February 2023 Solicitations Features The Icon Nexus’ Return, But More Nefarious Than Ever?!

Mike Baron Nexus logo

Dark Horse reports.

RETURN TO THE WORLD OF NEXUS IN ‘NEXUS NEFARIOUS’
A new ‘Nexus’ adventure from the mind of Mike Baron

Nexus Nefarious tpb

Dark Horse Books and Mike Baron team up once again to bring you Nexus: Nefarious. The latest edition of the Nexus series has our hero encountering friends new and old as he tries to escape a prison planet. Baron is joined by artist Richard Bonk along with colorist Ichsan Ansori and letterer Warren Motgomery.

Nexus hits an object in space, sending him crashing into the nearest planet. To make matters worse, the planet serves as a prison to a nearby world. With the wrong sun in the sky, Nexus is unable to use his powers—so he’ll have to rely on his intelligence and survival skills if he wants to escape and see his family again.

The Nexus: Nefarious trade paperback will be in comic stores February 8, 2023 and bookstores February 21, 2023. It is available for pre-order on AmazonBarnes & Noble, and at yourlocal comic shopand bookstore for $17.99.

Cool.

