DC Comics Maps Out Lazarus Planet Literally As Dawn Of DC Expands!

John Babos

News

Dawn of DC logo orange DC Comics logo

DC comics unveiled a map of Prime Earth 0 as part of Lazarus Planet Alpha #1.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 13 Lazarus Planet Storm Tracker Checklist

It is augmented version of the Lazarus Planet checklist.

Lazarus Planet house ad teaser spoilers 4 checklist

Some titles of which got the Lazarus Planet Alpha #1 variant cover feature.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-8 Trading Card variant Lazarus Planet checklist

In addition, all of DC Comics core super-hero titles include an expanded color coded roster of characters and teams part of 2023’s year-long Dawn of DC initiative.

Dawn of DC new house ad DC Comics 2023

This build on earlier Dawn of DC teases to conclude the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Dan Mora variant covers Dawn of DC

As well as the half year DC preview of the initiative.

Dawn of DC 2023 new series January 2023 to June 2023 DC Comics

Plus the initial partial calanderization of Dawn of DC that seems to be teasing a summer Batman event as well as a Brainiac event of some kind in the second half of 2023.

Dawn of DC 2023 timeline 1

Dawn of DC will also be the focus of DC Comics Free Comic Book Day 2023 (DC FCBD 2023) offering.

DC Comics FCBD 2023 Dawn of DC

2023 is starting strong for DC.

