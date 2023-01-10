DC Comics Maps Out Lazarus Planet Literally As Dawn Of DC Expands!

DC comics unveiled a map of Prime Earth 0 as part of Lazarus Planet Alpha #1.

It is augmented version of the Lazarus Planet checklist.

Some titles of which got the Lazarus Planet Alpha #1 variant cover feature.

In addition, all of DC Comics core super-hero titles include an expanded color coded roster of characters and teams part of 2023’s year-long Dawn of DC initiative.

This build on earlier Dawn of DC teases to conclude the Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event.

As well as the half year DC preview of the initiative.

Plus the initial partial calanderization of Dawn of DC that seems to be teasing a summer Batman event as well as a Brainiac event of some kind in the second half of 2023.

Dawn of DC will also be the focus of DC Comics Free Comic Book Day 2023 (DC FCBD 2023) offering.

2023 is starting strong for DC.