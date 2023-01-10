Sylvia Kristel’s Julia arrives on Blu-ray in February

After the release of Emmanuelle, Dutch actress Sylvia Kristel became an international erotic superstar. The audience knew that her films would be a bit naughty. Julia came out shortly after Emmanuelle and was erotic in a more playful way. Instead of Asia, Kristel gets involved with wildness at a lakehouse in Austria. Julia comes out on Blu-ray in February. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics:

Cult Epics releases JULIA on single disc Blu-ray & DVD

February 7, 2023.

Los Angeles, CA (January, 2023)

“I really dug this movie, I really love this kind of European erotica. It’s my favorite form of erotica, I thought Sylvia Kristel was terrific in the movie.” – Quentin Tarantino, The Video Archives Podcast

Synopsis: On vacation from his private boarding school, teenager Pauli (Ekkehardt Belle) discovers that his hormones aren’t the only ones running rampant when he spends an adventurous retreat with his father Ralph (Jean-Claude Bouillion), his mistress Yvonne (Teri Tordai), their amorous friends, and Julia (Sylvia Kristel).

Filmed and released immediately after Sylvia Kristel became one of the world’s biggest stars as Emmanuelle (1974), Sigi Rothemund’s Julia is a German sex comedy drama, with Sylvia starring as a young man’s first love, foreshadowing her later U.S. commercial hit Private Lessons. Cult Epics presents Julia on Blu-ray in a 2K transfer with new bonus features including an audio commentary by Jeremy Richey and a 4-page booklet (Blu-ray first printing only).

The Trailer: https://vimeo.com/532861824

JULIA Blu-ray / DVD

Price: $34.95 / $29.95

Street Date: February 7, 2023

Production Year: 1974

Country: Germany

Video run time: Approx. 85 Mins

Language: English & German language w/optional English subtitles

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: LPCM 2.0 Stereo /DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo (Blu-ray)

LPCM 2.0 Stereo/Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo (DVD)

Label: Cult Epics

Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group

Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no. CE192 / CE193

BD/DVD UP 881190019290 / 881190019399

Rating: Not Rated

Region: Region Free

SPECIAL FEATURES

New 2K HD Transfer (from original 35mm negative) & Restoration

Original LPCM 2.0 Stereo

New DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo

Audio Commentary by Jeremy Richey (Author of Sylvia Kristel: From Emmanuelle to Chabrol)

Promotional Gallery

Trailers

Dual-layered disc

First Printing Blu-ray includes Booklet w/ Essay on Sigi Rothemund by Writer Ulrich MannersBlu-ray Reversible Sleeve with Original German Reissue Poster Art