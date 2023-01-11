AEW Dynamite January 11, 2023 Spoilers Sees New Champions Crowned!

John Babos

Spoilers

AEW Dynamite January 11, 2023 Spoilers Sees New Champions Crowned!

AEW logo

January 11, 2023’s AEW Dynamite had a stacked card.

AEW January 11 2023 preview

The main event featured the AEW Trios Championship.

AEW Trios Championship Best of 7 series finale AEW Dynamite January 11 2023

The best of 7 series has AEW Trios Champions the Death Triangle tied with the Elite 3-3.

AEW Trios Championship match AEW Dynamite January 11 2023 graphic

The winners of this ladder match, the finale in the 7 match series, walks away with the gold.

AEW Trios Championship match AEW Dynamite January 11 2023

Here we go.

AEW further reports.

…Main Event Time! The Final Match in the Best of 7 Series!

Escalera De La Muerte II/World Trios Championship Match!

Death Triangle—“The Bastard” PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, & Rey Fenix (c.)

vs.

The Elite—Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks—Matt & Nick Jackson!

Don Callis joined the broadcast booth for this match.

Kenny and PAC traded strikes and then Penta El Zero Miedo and Matt Jackson slugged it out! Nick sat out with a face buster on Rey Fenix!

Matt Jackson tried to climb the ladder but PAC pulled him down. Matt cracked Penta with a destroyer! Kenny snapped Rey Fenix back with a half and half suplex!

Omega nailed Penta El Zero Miedo with a snap dragon suplex! PAC blasted Omega with a shotgun dropkick off the top turnbuckle. Omega fired back with a snap dragon suplex on PAC! Matt Jackson jumped over the top and smashed PAC through a table!

Matt Jackson backdropped Penta El Zero Miedo onto the ladder! Rey Fenix sent Nick flying with a top rope rana onto the ladder!

The fans chanted “Fight forever! Fight forever!”

PAC spiked Omega with a poison rana! The Lucha Bros smashed Kenny with the Made in Japan!

“We are witnessing a war here tonight,” said Excalibur.

Matt and Nick served up superkicks all around! Matt used his locomotion suplexes on Rey Fenix right onto the ladder! Nick Jackson went flying with a 450 splash to the outside, through a table on Penta El Zero Miedo!

Matt climbed the ladder but Alex Abrahantes shoved the ladder! Cutler sprayed Alex in the eyes! PAC cracked Kenny’s hand with the hammer! PAC dropped Kenny on the floor with the Falcon Arrow! PAC made the climb up the ladder but Matt Jackson met him up there! Penta decimated Matt with the Fear Factor on a ladder!

Rey Fenix climbed to the top of the ladder but Kenny Omega met him up top! Kenny hit the One-Winged Angel from the ladder on Rey Fenix! PAC jumped off the top turnbuckles for the Black Arrow but Kenny raised his knees! Kenny climbed to the top of the ladder and pulled the belt down!

And new AEW World Trios Champions..The Elite!

The Elite are your new AEW Trios Champions and the first two-time Trios Champions for AEW.

New AEW Trios Champions AEW Dynamite January 11 2023

Congrats to the new champs.

