Arrow Video has Giallo, Cyber crimes, Kung Fu & The Vagrant in February

Arrow Video has four releases for February that will take you to an exclusive train, a fixer up house, online crimes and Italy. The Vagrant has Bill Paxton (One False Move) discovering one of the nightmares of buying a used house is dealing with the people of the neighborhood. .com For Murder is about what evils can happen online before gigabyte speeds showed up at your house. The movie is star studded with Nastassja Kinski, Roger Daltrey (The Who) and Huey Lewis (without the News). Millionaires’ Express is about a train cutting through China that might get chopped up with Sammo Hung leading a cast that includes Yuen Biao, Jimmy Wang Yu and Cynthia Rothrock. Giallo Essentials White Edition boxes together The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, The Iguana with the Tongue of Fire and The Suspicious Death of a Minor. You’ll have a weekend of Giallo and Gelato with those cinematic offerings. Here’s the press release from Arrow Video with all the details:

Arrow’s first release of the month brings us The Vagrant (2/7). After supporting roles in classics like Aliens and Near Dark, Bill Paxton steps up to leading man status in this one-of-a-kind film, directed by Chris Walas (FX genius of Gremlins and Cronenberg’s The Fly). The Vagrant is a demented black comedy about a feud that erupts between a bank clerk and the homeless man he finds living on his newly purchased property, that spirals out of control with twisted, murderous results. Featuring a brand new 2K restoration from a new scan of the original camera negative, the special features include all-new interviews with director Walas, actors Michael Ironside (Starship Troopers), Colleen Camp (Valley Girl), Marshall Bell (Nightmare on Elm Street 2), and more. The Vagrant is sure to capture the hearts of new cult cinema fans and be rediscovered by those who have already trespassed.

Also being released on February 7 is .com For Murder, a turn-of-the-millennium cyber-thriller from cult movie maestro Nico Mastorakis, whose inspired casting includes Nastassja Kinski (Tess, Cat People), Roger Daltrey (The Who), Huey Lewis (Huey Lewis and the News) and Nicolette Sheridan (The Sure Thing).

Kinski stars as a young woman confined to a wheelchair following a skiing accident, who unknowingly engages with a dark and murderous psychopath online. Director Mastorakis takes elements from the Hitchcock classic Rear Window and retools them into a chilling tale for the internet age. The release features archival interviews with stars Huey Lewis and Roger Daltrey, an archival behind-the-scenes documentary, an all-new making-of featuring Mastorakis, the theatrical trailer, and an image gallery.

Valentine’s Day, February 14, unleashes the Limited Edition blu-ray release of Giallo Essentials White Edition. This volume includes three distinctly different and thrilling examples of the classic murder-mystery genre. In The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, director Emilio P. Miraglia combines giallo’s trademark violence and intrigue, as troubled aristocrat Alan Cunningham (Anthony Steffen, Django the Bastard) is haunted by his dead wife, and the gruesome deaths of several members of his family. Next, Riccardo Freda’s The Iguana with the Tongue of Fire finds a hard-bitten ex-cop John Norton (Luigi Pistilli, A Bay of Blood) attempting to catch a brutal killer who’s terrorizing the streets of Dublin. Finally, Sergio Martino’s The Suspicious Death of a Minor tells the tale of undercover cop Paolo Germi (Claudio Cassinelli, What Have They Done to Your Daughters?), as he investigates the brutal murder of a teenage prostitute.

Each title features a 2K restoration from the original camera negative, original Italian and English front and end titles, original mono Italian and English soundtracks and accompanying English subtitles. Each disc features a wealth of special features, including commentary tracks by film critics and historians Troy Howarth, Adrian J. Smith, and David Flint, interviews with critic Stephen Thrower, actor Erika Blanc, production designer Lorenzo Baraldi, cultural critic Richard Dyer, editor Bruno Micheli, actress Dagmar Lassander, and director Sergio Martino, along with the original theatrical trailers for all three films.

Closing out the month on February 28 is the multi-genre smorgasbord Millionaires’ Express from director/star Sammo Hung. The legendary Hung (Heart of Dragon) directs an all-star cast in this Far-East-meets-Western-comedy epic. Hung stars as Ching Foon-tin, a reformed outlaw with a plan to make amends with the citizens of his struggling hometown. The plan: derail a luxury express train en route from Shanghai so that its super-rich passengers will be forced to spend money in the town. Bungling bank-robbers, a priceless map, and Japanese Samurai all conspire to ruin the well-intentioned plan. The movie features dozens of leading stuntmen and actors from the golden age of Hong Kong cinema with their modern contemporaries, including Yuen Biao (Lucky Star Trilogy), Jimmy Wang Yu (One-Armed Boxer), and Cynthia Rothrock (Righting Wrongs). The double-disc edition comes with all-new 2K restorations of four different versions of the film, including a recently assembled hybrid edit. Also featured on this edition are commentaries by Frank Djeng, Mike Leeder and Arne Venema, and select scene commentary by Cynthia Rothrock moderated by Djeng, interviews with director/star Sammo Hung, actors Cynthia Rothrock, Yuen Biao, and Yukari Oshima, alternate opening and closing credits, theatrical trailers, and more.

The Vagrant

He’s NOT Home Alone!

HE’S NOT HOME ALONE! The 90s cult classic is back! Directed by Chris Walas – FX genius of Gremlins and The Fly – The Vagrant is a demented black comedy starring cult icons Bill Paxton (Aliens, Twister), Michael Ironside (Scanners, Starship Troopers), Colleen Camp (Death Game, Clue) and Marshall Bell (Freddy’s Revenge, Total Recall) in a grimy blend of satire and grisly terror. Mild-mannered financial clerk Graham Krakowski buys a run-down starter home only to discover a vagrant, living in the empty lot across the street, keeps appearing inside. Attempts to remove the homeless man lead to a feud that spirals out of control and tests Graham’s sanity as the vagrant engages him in twisted mind games, defiling his home, and framing him for gruesome murders. Beloved character actor Bill Paxton stepped up to leading man status in The Vagrant and proved his extraordinary range in a role that runs the gamut of emotions and climbs to stratospheric heights of craziness. Newly restored from the original camera negative The Vagrant is a one of a kind movie that deserves a place in any cult film collection.

Bonus Materials

Brand new 2K restoration by Arrow Films from a new scan of the original camera negative

High Definition (1080p) Blu-Ray presentation

Original lossless stereo 2.0 audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Vagrant Memories, a new interview with director Chris Walas

You are in Hell, a new interview with star Marshall Bell

Barfus, Homicide, a new interview with star Michael Ironside

Handling His Property, a new interview with star Colleen Camp

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Robert Hack

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by film critic Chris Hallock and Vagrant super-fan James Pearcey

.com For Murder

In cyberspace, no one can hear you scream!

In cyberspace, no one can hear you scream! This turn-of-the-millennium cyber psycho-thriller from Nico Mastorakis (Island of Death, Nightmare at Noon) showcases the usual gleeful eye for excess and inspired casting (including rock stars Roger Daltrey and Huey Lewis) one has come to expect from the cult director. Nastassja Kinski (Cat People) stars as Sondra Brummel, a young woman confined to a wheelchair following a skiing accident, who decides to have a bit of fun on an internet dating site with her friend Misty (Nicollette Sheridan, The Sure Thing) while her architect boyfriend Ben (Daltrey, The Legacy) leaves her alone for the weekend in the high-tech intelligent mansion he has built for them. Online anonymity works both ways, however, as they discover when they invoke the ire of a young man going by the handle of “Werther” and find the virtual world violently intruding upon the real, knife in hand… Nico Mastorakis takes us to the dark side of the web in an audacious and vivacious retooling of classic Hitchcockian thrillers – think Rear Windows 2000 meets Dial M for Mastorakis!

Bonus Materials

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and lossless stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

The Making of .com for Murder, a featurette on the making of the film

.com for Murder: The Unknown Story, a new featurette in which producer-director Nico Mastorakis revisits the production

Archive interviews with Roger Daltrey and Huey Lewis

Original trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by David Flint

THIS FILM CONTAINS SEQUENCES OF FLASHING LIGHTS WHICH MAY AFFECT CUSTOMERS WHO ARE SUSCEPTIBLE TO PHOTOSENSITIVE EPILEPSY

Giallo Essentials White Edition [Limited Edition]

Three essential Giallo films gathered in this fouth limited edition series, all restored from the original camera negatives.

At the height of the Italian giallo boom of the early 1970s, scores of filmmakers turned their hand to crafting their own unique takes on these lurid murder-mysteries. This volume of Giallo Essentials presents three distinctly different but equally thrilling examples of genre, featuring some of European cult cinema’s most recognisable faces. In The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, director Emilio P. Miraglia (The Red Queen Kills Seven Times) melds the giallo’s trademark twisty whodunit storytelling with gothic chills, as troubled aristocrat Alan Cunningham (Anthony Steffen, Django the Bastard) is haunted by the spectre of his dead wife Evelyn, and the gruesome and untimely deaths of several members of his family. Next, Riccardo Freda’s (Double Face) The Iguana with the Tongue of Fire finds tough ex-cop John Norton (Luigi Pistilli, A Bay of Blood) drafted in to catch the acid-throwing, razor-wielding maniac who’s terrorising the streets of Dublin. Finally, Sergio Martino’s (Torso) The Suspicious Death of a Minor melds giallo trappings with elements of the then flourishing poliziotteschi crime thrillers, as undercover cop Paolo Germi (Claudio Cassinelli, What Have They Done to Your Daughters?) hunts a Milanese criminal outfit following the brutal murder of a teenage prostitute. Brutal violence, globe-trotting intrigue and abundant sleaze collide in these three quintessential gialli, each one fully restored from its original camera negative and presented alongside an array of incisive bonus features.

Bonus Materials

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

2K restorations from the original camera negative for all three films

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations of each film

Original Italian and English front and end titles

Original lossless mono Italian and English soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the Italian soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtracks

Rigid box packaging with original poster artwork in a windowed Giallo Essentials Collection slipcover

Reversible sleeves for each film featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx, Graham Humphreys and Chris Malbon

DISC 1: THE NIGHT EVELYN CAME OUT OF THE GRAVE

Commentary by Troy Howarth

Exclusive introduction by Erika Blanc

Interview with critic Stephen Thrower

The Night Erika Came Out of the Grave – exclusive interview with Erika Blanc

The Whip and the Body – archival interview with Erika Blanc

Still Rising from the Grave – archival interview with production designer Lorenzo Baraldi

Original Italian theatrical trailer

DISC 2: THE IGUANA WITH THE TONGUE OF FIRE

Commentary by giallo connoisseurs Adrian J. Smith and David Flint

Of Chameleons and Iguanas – appreciation by the cultural critic and academic Richard Dyer

Considering Cipriani – appreciation of the composer Stelvio Cipriani and his score to The Iguana with the Tongue of Fire by DJ and soundtrack collector Lovely Jon

The Cutting Game – interview with the film’s assistant editor Bruno Micheli

The Red Queen of Hearts – career-spanning interview with the actress Dagmar Lassander

Original Italian and international theatrical trailers

Image gallery

DISC 3: THE SUSPICIOUS DEATH OF A MINOR

Commentary by Troy Howarth, author of So Deadly, So Perverse: 50 Years of Italian Giallo Films

Violent Milan – interview with director Sergio Martino

Original Italian theatrical trailer

Millionaires’ Express [Limited Edition]

Sammo Hung stars in this Hong Kong classic, action-packed adventure of a lifetime!

All aboard for the all-star action-packed adventure of a lifetime as martial arts maestro Sammo Hung (Heart of Dragon) brings East and West crashing spectacularly together in Millionaires’ Express! Sammo himself plays Ching Foon-tin, a former outlaw with a wild scheme to make amends with the citizens of his struggling hometown of Hanshui: explosively derail a brand new luxury express train en route from Shanghai so that its super-rich passengers will have no choice but to spend money in the town. He’s not the only one with eyes on the passengers’ deep pockets, however; a gang of ruthless bank-robbing bandits are on the way, looking for a priceless map being guarded by a trio of Japanese samurai. Bullets and fists will fill the air in equal measure, but will Hanshui be left standing? Working at the height of his powers alongside regular collaborator Yuen Biao, Sammo makes room for a dizzying line-up of guest appearances from many of the top talents in Hong Kong action cinema, from Shaw Brothers trailblazers like Jimmy Wang Yu (One-Armed Boxer) to fresh-faced newcomers like Cynthia Rothrock.

Bonus Materials