Bubba Ho-Tep rises to 4K UHD in February

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

What happens when Elvis and JFK have to team up to defeat a mummy sucking the souls out of the barely living? You get an amazing horror comedy directed by the man behind Phantasm. Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead) and Ossie Davis (Do The Right Thing) star as the lead characters. Bubba Ho-Tep became a cult sensation when it was released in 2002. Scream Factory is casting a spell to bring the film to 4K UHD in February. You’ll see even more into the wrappings of the mummy with the higher resolution. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory:

                        “A significant piece of American cinema” 
Nick Digilio – WGN Chicago                      
“Bruce Campbell…in a performance for the ages” 
The Hollywood Reporter 

Bubba Ho-Tep 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
Available February 7, 2023 from Scream Factory

The Shady Rest retirement home is about to get all shook up with a new resident: a broken-down and eccentric old geezer claiming to be the King of Rock’N’Roll himself! On February 7, 2023, Scream Factory will bring this cult favorite to 4K UHD for the first time as a collector’s edition 4K UHD+Blu-ray release loaded with extras.

Written and directed by Don Coscarelli and based on the Bram Stoker Award-nominated short story by author Joe R. Lansdale, Bubba Ho-Tep stars cult icon Bruce Campbell (Army of DarknessAsh vs. Evil Dead) as “Elvis”, the late, great Ossie Davis (Grumpy Old MenDo The Right Thing) as John “Jack” Kennedy, Ella Joyce (Set It OffStop! Or My Mom Will Shoot), Heidi Marnhout (Phantasm IV: Oblivion) and Bob Ivy (John Dies At the EndNear Dark). When mysterious deaths plague a Texas retirement home, it’s up to its most sequined senior citizen to take on a 4,000-year-old Egyptian mummy with a penchant for cowboy boots, bathroom graffiti and sucking the souls from the barely living.

This collector’s edition features a bevy of bonus features, including a new 4K scan of the film, previously unreleased featurettes from the director’s archives, and much more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

Bubba Ho-Tep 4KUHD+ Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Bonus Features
4K UHD:·        
NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative·        
Audio Commentary with writer/director Don Coscarelli and actor Bruce Campbell·        
Audio Commentary with author Joe R. Lansdale·        
Audio Commentary with “The King”     
AUDIO:    DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0 

BLU-RAY
·        NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative
·        Previously unreleased featuretteBubba Ho-Tep Filming Locations Then and Now
·        Previously unreleased featurette: Bubba Ho-Tep Egyptian Theatre Premiere
·        Previously unreleased featuretteBubba Ho-Tep at the Toronto Film Festival
·        Audio Commentary with director Don Coscarelli and actor Bruce Campbell
·        Audio Commentary with author Joe R. Lansdale
·        Audio Commentary with “The King”
·        The King Lives – an interview with Bruce Campbell
·        All is Well – an interview with Don Coscarelli
·        Mummies and Makeup – an interview with makeup effects artist Robert Kurtzman
·        The Making of BUBBA HO-TEP
·        To Make A Mummy – Makeup and Effects
·        Fit for A King – Elvis Costuming
·        Rock Like An Egyptian – How celebrated composer Brian Tyler created the stunning score
·        Bubba Ho-tep – the music video
·        Joe R. Lansdale reads Bubba Ho-Tep
·        Deleted scenes with optional audio commentary with Don Coscarelli and Bruce Campbell
·        Footage from the Temple Room Floor
·        Archival Bruce Campbell interviews
·        Music Video
·        Theatrical Trailer
·        TV Spot
·        Photo Gallery 
AUDIO:
DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, 2.0# # #

About Shout! Factory
Shout! Factory, LLC is a leading multi-platform media company devoted to film and TV distribution, development, and production, as well as the preservation and revitalization of the very best in pop-culture entertainment. Founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos in 2003, Shout! owns and manages a large portfolio of films, contemporary and classic TV series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including GKIDS, Sesame StreetThe Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, IFC Films, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ITV Studios, Major League Baseball Productions, and many others. Shout! Factory Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties, and the company releases films and television shows in other genres under the Scream Factory and Shout Select imprints. Shout! develops, acquires and distributes new films via Shout! Studios, owns and operates libraries including Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizon Pictures Library, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! Factory TV. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.
Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Cursed-banner-e1648681590638

Wes Craven’s Cursed coming in May from Scream Factory

Hulk-6-spoilers-0-banner-scaled-e1650484954663

Marvel Comics & Hulk #6 Spoilers & Review: Who Is The Titan?! Final 2 Stages Of Starship Hulk Revealed!

AEW-Tony-Khan-ROH-Ring-of-Honor-Cary-Silkin-banner-e1646277078418

AEW’s Tony Khan Purchases ROH! Ring Of Honor’s Cary Silkin Comments!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.