DC Comics & Lazaraus Planet: Alpha #1 Spoilers & Review: 2023 Dawn Of DC Continues With Seismic Changes!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

DC Comics and Lazaraus Planet: Alpha #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Lazarus Planet logo orange

2023 Dawn Of DC Continues With Seismic Changes!

What To Expect.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-1

LAZARUS PLANET: ALPHA #1
Written by MARK WAID and GENE LUEN YANG
Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, BILLY TAN, and more
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
Variant covers by RICCARDO FEDERICI, FRANCESCO MATTINA, MATEUS MANHANINI, NATHAN SZERDY, and JORGE CORONA
Trading Card Variant
1:25 variant cover by JOHN GIANG
1:50 foil variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN
1:100 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ
Team variant cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI
$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 1/10/23

CHANGE THE WORLD.

Following the explosive (literally) events of Batman vs. Robin #4, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted, spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth’s atmosphere! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before! It’s up to Damian Wayne to put out the distress call for whoever can still hear it: come to the ruins of the Hall of Justice and help save the world! Poison Ivy, Power Girl, Cyborg, Batman, and more answer the call…but why could the fate of all life as we know it rest in the hands of…Monkey Prince?

In addition the main cover, solicitation and creators credit page above the title has a few variant covers below.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-2 Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-3 Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-4 Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-5 Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-6 Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-7 Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-8 Trading Card variant Lazarus Planet checklist Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-9 Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-10 Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 0-11

The Lazarus Planet teasers.

Lazarus Planet #1 tease 1 Lazarus Planet #1 tease 2 Lazarus Planet #1 tease 5 Lazarus Planet #1 tease 6 Lazarus Planet #1 tease 3 Shazam Lazarus Planet #1 tease 10 Lazarus Planet #1 tease 11Lazarus Planet #1 tease 4 Titans Lazarus Planet #1 tease 7

Additional Lazarus Planet context.

Lazarus Planet house ad teaser spoilers 2 Lazarus Planet house ad teaser spoilers 3

Lazarus Planet: Alpha #1 Spoilers and Review.

The book opens with a few pages that explain what happened in the Batman vs. Robin event series up to issue #4 that led to Lazarus Planet (here, here and here) including an injured Batman telling the super-heroes to follow his teen son Robin’s lead?!

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 4

It is established that the Lazarus Planet eruptions have caused havoc on Earth by impacting magic, technological and science based or senstitive beings including super-heroes and super-villains.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 6

Robin establishes two different teams with one tasked with getting magical artificats and reinforcements from Doctor Fate’s tower.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 7

The other team is to track down Nezha and compell him to assist them in their fight against his son King Fire Bull.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 8 Silver Horn King

However, King Fire Bull knows what they’re planning and sends his two trusted lieutenants – Silver Horn King and Gold Horn King – to stop them

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 9 Golden Horn King

While the SHG fights the heroes, they realize that Swamp Thing and Poison Ivy have gotten to Nezha first, but for what purpose remains unexplained.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 10 Nezha

Readers then learn that during the Batman vs. Robin series up to issue #4 that Black Alice was compelled by King Fire Bull to trap as many of the world’s mystical beings in the helmet of Doctor Fate.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 12

The heroes seem able to sudue Nezha as readers get an annotated Lazarus Planet checklist in-story that shows where each of the event’s core books happenings take place.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 13 Lazarus Planet Storm Tracker Checklist

Back at Doctor Fate’s tower, a mystical storm is raging, compelling Shazam to act.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 14

She calls down the magical lightning, reverts to her human self, but has freed to the mystical beings form Doctor Fate’s helmet and tower.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 15

At the other site, the heroes wonder if Nezha is actually dead.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 16

He’s not as he’s taken over Batman quite literally.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 17 Nezha Batman

The book’s main story ends with King Fire Bull confronting missions commander Robin!

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 18 King Fire Bull

Thee book has a back-up story that focuses on the Monkey Prince.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 19 Monkey Prince

It appears to tell the backstory of Nezha and King Fire Bull’s father-son (adopted) relationship.

Lazaraus Planet Alpha #1 spoilers 20 Monkey Prince

This back-up story continues in next week’s Monkey Prince #10.

Next Up.

Lazarus Planet house ad teaser spoilers 4 checklist

The Pulse.

A compelling issue with dynamic action and strong emotional beats. A lot of set-up, naturally, to get readers up-to-speed for the story. Great art despite the various teams involved. Entertaining. 7.5 out of 10.

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
