Image Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Big Game Event Bring Together All Millarworld Properties!

During this week’s Nemesis Reloaded #1 (of 5), writer Mark Millar advised readers in the opening page of the book that this was a soft reboot of Nemesis.

He also revealed that an event was coming to his corner of Image Comics in July 2023.

Big Game is coming to Image Comics to be pencilled by Pepe Larraz.

In fact, while the Big Game event news opened the book, it also ended the book with its own feature.

