Jess Franco’s Eugenie & Justine comes to 4K UHD in February

Jess Franco is one of those directors that doesn’t get mentioned at college International Cinema Courses because film teachers don’t want to get in trouble. Franco was a Spanish filmmaker who made nearly 175 films in his lifetime. While many people remember his horror movies, Franco was all about the erotic. Two of his biggest hits are getting upgraded to 4K UHD with Eugenie… The Story Of Her Journey Into Perversion and Marquis De Sade’s Justine arriving in February. Both films allowed Franco to not hold back. How can you do a restrained adaptation of a Marquis De Sade novel? Here’s the press release from Blue Underground:

Eugenie…The Story of Her Journey Into Perversion



Marquis de Sade’s Justine



Two Jess Franco-directed classics come to 4K UHD with brand-new 4K restorations from the original camera negatives, with Dolby Vision HDR!

On February 21, Blue Underground releases two of Jess Franco’s most renowned works in 4K Ultra High Definition, painstakingly restored from the Original Camera Negatives. Both Eugenie… The Story Of Her Journey Into Perversion and Marquis De Sade’s Justine come loaded with special features.

Eugenie… The Story Of Her Journey Into Perversion remains one of the most controversial explorations of extreme sexuality in European cinema history! Eugenie (Marie Lijedahl) is a young woman taken to an island paradise where she is initiated into a world of pleasure and pain controlled by the sinister Dolmance (screen legend Christopher Lee). But when she surrenders to her own forbidden fantasies, Eugenie becomes trapped in a frenzy of drugs, sadomasochism and murder. Adapted from the notorious novel Philosophy in the Boudoir by the Marquis de Sade, this rarely seen shocker is presented completely uncut!

The two-disc set comes with an all-new commentary track by film historians Nathaniel Thompson and Troy Howarth; interviews with director Franco, writer/producer Harry Alan Towers, stars Marie Liljedahl, Christopher Lee, & Jack Taylor, and critic Steven Thrower; a theatrical trailer; and newly expanded image galleries.

Marquis De Sade’s Justine is one of the most lavish and bizarre erotic shockers ever made by the notorious Jess Franco (99 Women), bursting with wanton nudity and sexual perversion. Justine (Romina Power, daughter of Hollywood legend Tyrone Power) is a nubile young virgin cast out of a French orphanage and thrust into a depraved world of prostitution, predatory lesbians, a fugitive murderess (Mercedes McCambridge), bondage, branding, and one supremely sadistic monk (an over-the-top performance by Jack Palance).

It’s a twisted tale of strange desires, perverse pleasures and the ultimate corruption of innocence as told by the Marquis de Sade. Featuring an all-star cast that also includes Akim Tamiroff (Touch of Evil), Maria Rohm (Eugenie) and Klaus Kinski (Nosferatu) as the Marquis de Sade.

The two-disc sets comes with both the original uncensored version (restored in glorious 4K) and the alternate Deadly Sanctuary cut (in HD); an all-new commentary track by film historians Nathaniel Thompson and Troy Howarth; interviews with director Franco, writer/producer Harry Alan Towers, star Rosalba Neri and critic Steven Thrower; a French theatrical trailer; and newly expanded image galleries.

Bonus Materials

Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and HD Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 2.40:1 feature presentations

Audio: 1.0 DTS-HD (English; French)

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol

NEW! Audio Commentary with Film Historians Nathaniel Thompson and Troy Howarth

Perversion Stories – Interviews with Director Jess Franco, Writer/Producer Harry Alan Towers, and Stars Marie Liljedahl & Christopher Lee

Stephen Thrower on EUGENIE – Interview with the author of “Murderous Passions: The Delirious Cinema of Jesus Franco”

NEW! Jack Taylor in the Francoverse – Interview with Star Jack Taylor

Theatrical Trailer

NEWLY EXPANDED! Poster & Still Gallery

