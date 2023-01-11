Mandy Rose Speaks On WWE Release On Tamron Hall Show!

After bring released from WWE over explicit content on her FanTime page, former WWE superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose sat down with Tamron Hall on her show to discuss her ouster.

A few excerpts below via Fightful.

“Unfortunately, there is a confidentiality [agreement] and I can’t really discuss that. There was the one warning to take it down, and I complied. There was no full nudity. I would never post anything that would harm my brand. Everything that I do, in the privacy of my own home, showing my fans behind-the-scenes action, whether it’s photo shoots, my everyday personal life, nothing is wrong with that. That’s what I was doing. You can’t believe everything you see on the internet, not everything is accurate. When I show photos me, sexy, like how I’ve been showing on my Instagram, which everyone can see, there is nothing wrong with that.”

“…everything happens for a reason, and I can’t even say I was wronged because I’m so forever grateful for everything that the WWE has presented me with. I can’t say I was wronged or not. I’m hurt. I’m very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you’re being fired from any job. I was very hurt and very disappointed.

“I was disappointed more because of everything I put into the business, but just the last year and a half; I was champion for 413 days, I unified the two titles, I was the third longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion. I also created this must-see faction with two other women that I brought up. I got to see so many women develop their characters and they are younger than me and at the beginning of their careers.

“To me, that was so important because it was so rewarding for me. Losing the title was obviously a gut punch. I was so disappointed. At the end of the day, my purpose was gone. That’s where I felt lost and confused because of all the hard work. Driving home from that, a lot of things were going through my mind. You always think there are unanswered questions. At the end of the day, I love what I’ve done in WWE and I love the platform they presented me with. I am forever grateful for them.”

Mandy Rose didn’t rule out a future return to WWE, citing the tried and true line of “never say never,” but did admit that a conversation would have to take place if the company wanted her to get rid of her FanTime account in order to return.