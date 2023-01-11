Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoilers & Review: Dark Web Continues With Lots Of New Characters!

John Babos

Spoilers

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoilers and Review follows.

Dark Web logo Marvel

Dark Web Continues With Lots Of New Characters!

What To Expect.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 0-1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17
ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS
Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Disney100 VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio
Disney100 BLACK & WHITE VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

Round One is over!

Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo.

Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion.

And who is shadowing him?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

In addition the main cover, solicitation and creators credit page above the title has a few variant covers below.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 0-2 Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 0-3 Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 0-3-1 Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 0-4 Insidious Six concept art Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 0-5 Rek Rap concept art Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 0-6 Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 0-7 Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 0-8

Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoiler and Review.

Chasm has transported Peter Parker into Limbo, he went willingly, so he could save J. Jonah Jameson and Robbie Robertson who had been trapped their earlier.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 1 Chasm

Chasm visits Peter Parker and trys to have him take a bite out a fruit.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 2 Chasm

Parker says he won’t do it, as it will mean giving up his soul, so he will find a way out of Limbo on his own.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 3 Chasm

Later Chasm reveals to the Gobline Queen what he has been doing with some of her Limbo demons.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 4 Chasm & Insidious Six

He created the Insidious Six and another demon wants to be their foil as Parker-Man, but he’s scared off quite literally.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 5 Chasm & Insidious Six

Later, Parker-Man makes a deal with another demon and looks to be transformed using a symbiote of some kind.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 7

J. Jonah Jameson tricks the demons, that make up Limbo’s Daily Bugle staff, to leave which allows him and Robbie Robertson to meet up with Spider-Man.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 10

However, not far behind is the Insidious Six who confront and tangle with Spider-Man.Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 11

However, Parker-Man’s new persona of Rek-Rap arrives to help Spider-Man!

Next Up.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 spoilers 12 Dark Web checklist

The Pulse.

An intriguing story, particular all the new characters, and it was nice to see Chasm’s scheming alongside the Goblin Queen. However, I hope there is a pay off from all this time in Limbo which made the story seem less relevent without scenes on Earth. Solid art. 7 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
X-Men-7-spoilers-0-banner-Captain-Krakoa-Cyclops-e1643254352868

Marvel Comics & X-Men #7 Spoilers & Review: Captain Krakoa Rises From The Ashes Of Cyclops?! Oh, But There’s More!

Thor-20-spoilers-0-banner-e1641787392778

Marvel Comics & Thor #20 Spoilers: God Of Hammer Unmasked!

Action-Comics-1039-spoilers-000-banner-Apollo-Superman-modified-shield-e1643212402274

DC Comics & Action Comics #1039 Spoilers & Review: Gladiator Superman! Plus The Court Of Owls Vultures?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.