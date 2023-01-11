Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoilers & Review: Dark Web Continues With Lots Of New Characters!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoilers and Review follows.

Dark Web Continues With Lots Of New Characters!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Disney100 VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

Disney100 BLACK & WHITE VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio Round One is over! Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion. And who is shadowing him? 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

In addition the main cover, solicitation and creators credit page above the title has a few variant covers below.

Amazing Spider-Man #17 Spoiler and Review.

Chasm has transported Peter Parker into Limbo, he went willingly, so he could save J. Jonah Jameson and Robbie Robertson who had been trapped their earlier.

Chasm visits Peter Parker and trys to have him take a bite out a fruit.

Parker says he won’t do it, as it will mean giving up his soul, so he will find a way out of Limbo on his own.

Later Chasm reveals to the Gobline Queen what he has been doing with some of her Limbo demons.

He created the Insidious Six and another demon wants to be their foil as Parker-Man, but he’s scared off quite literally.

Later, Parker-Man makes a deal with another demon and looks to be transformed using a symbiote of some kind.

J. Jonah Jameson tricks the demons, that make up Limbo’s Daily Bugle staff, to leave which allows him and Robbie Robertson to meet up with Spider-Man.

However, not far behind is the Insidious Six who confront and tangle with Spider-Man.

However, Parker-Man’s new persona of Rek-Rap arrives to help Spider-Man!

An intriguing story, particular all the new characters, and it was nice to see Chasm’s scheming alongside the Goblin Queen. However, I hope there is a pay off from all this time in Limbo which made the story seem less relevent without scenes on Earth. Solid art. 7 out of 10.