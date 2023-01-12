DC Comics & WildC.A.T.S #3 Spoilers & Review: You-Know-What Just Hit The Fan!

DC Comics and WildC.A.T.S #3 Spoilers and Review follows.

You-Know-What Just Hit The Fan!

What To Expect.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 0-1 Mr. Majestic

WILDC.A.T.S #3
Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG
Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY
1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES
1:50 variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 1/10/23

The Halo Corporation has introduced their new group of heroes to the world: the Seven Soldiers of Victory are here to save the day! Wait…whaaaaat?!

In addition the main cover, solicitation and creators credit page above the title has a few variant covers below.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 0-2 WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 0-3 WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 0-4 Jeff Spokes connecting variant cover

The above Jeff Spokes connects with his previous variant covers for the first two issues into this.

WildCATs #1 #2 #3 banner Jeff Spokes connecting covers

WildC.A.T.s #3 Spoilers and Review.

This issue begins right after the previous issue’s cliffhanger below ends (full spoilers here).

WildCATs #2 spoilers 11

That’s right we have the Halo Corporation announcing publicly that its super–team arde the Seven Soldiers of Victory not the WildC.A.T.s due to pending really bad press.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 2

Dawn of DC’s Seven Soldiers of Victory are:

  1. Threshold (likely Matthew Callahan)
  2. Majestic (James Bronsons, but may still be Majestros too)
  3. Andromache (presumably still one of Zealot’s Coda students)
  4. Maul (Dr. Jeremy Stone and one-time founding WildC.A.T.s member)
  5. Mother One (likely still Rachel Lynn Rhodes one-time founding Wetworks member)
  6. Agent Max (perhaps Max Faraday)
  7. Pike (no other name, but worked for founding WildC.A.T.s villain Hellspont back-in-the-day)

Any thoughts on this Agent Max with no last name in the issue?

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 3

After the team is introduced, Grifter heads on another mission.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 4

He’s after a Mr. Halliday who has roots in Gotham City.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 5

Well, Grifter’s efforts pay off as he exposes and exploits Mr. Halliday’s ties to the Court of Owls.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 6

While he battles the Court of Owls’ Talon assassin, it seems the WildC.A.T.s need him despite firing him.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 7

Void pulls him to the rest of the time who are in a fire fight.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 8

Grifter arrives and immediately gets wild (poor pun intended).

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 9

Looks like the WildC.A.T.s are protecting a kid named Dante Walsh.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 10

He’s the son of an U.S. ambassador who the CATs’ opponents are trying to kidnap to stop the U.S. for interfering in their coup.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 11

Things get worse forcing the team to jump from their disintegrating chopper.

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 12

Void is able to transport them before they fall to their death, but she saves Grifter for last?!

WildC.A.T.s #3 spoilers 13

The Pulse.

The best issue so far on story and art. No more storyline set-up’s. Just action, drama and intrigue with vibrant art. The slow build on the Court of Owls has been craving the match up againts these CATs. An entertaining issue. 8 out of 10.

