DC Comics & WildC.A.T.S #3 Spoilers & Review: You-Know-What Just Hit The Fan!

DC Comics and WildC.A.T.S #3 Spoilers and Review follows.

You-Know-What Just Hit The Fan!

What To Expect.

WILDC.A.T.S #3

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23 The Halo Corporation has introduced their new group of heroes to the world: the Seven Soldiers of Victory are here to save the day! Wait…whaaaaat?!

In addition the main cover, solicitation and creators credit page above the title has a few variant covers below.

The above Jeff Spokes connects with his previous variant covers for the first two issues into this.

WildC.A.T.s #3 Spoilers and Review.

This issue begins right after the previous issue’s cliffhanger below ends (full spoilers here).

That’s right we have the Halo Corporation announcing publicly that its super–team arde the Seven Soldiers of Victory not the WildC.A.T.s due to pending really bad press.

Dawn of DC’s Seven Soldiers of Victory are:

Threshold (likely Matthew Callahan) Majestic (James Bronsons, but may still be Majestros too) Andromache (presumably still one of Zealot’s Coda students) Maul (Dr. Jeremy Stone and one-time founding WildC.A.T.s member) Mother One (likely still Rachel Lynn Rhodes one-time founding Wetworks member) Agent Max (perhaps Max Faraday) Pike (no other name, but worked for founding WildC.A.T.s villain Hellspont back-in-the-day)

Any thoughts on this Agent Max with no last name in the issue?

After the team is introduced, Grifter heads on another mission.

He’s after a Mr. Halliday who has roots in Gotham City.

Well, Grifter’s efforts pay off as he exposes and exploits Mr. Halliday’s ties to the Court of Owls.

While he battles the Court of Owls’ Talon assassin, it seems the WildC.A.T.s need him despite firing him.

Void pulls him to the rest of the time who are in a fire fight.

Grifter arrives and immediately gets wild (poor pun intended).

Looks like the WildC.A.T.s are protecting a kid named Dante Walsh.

He’s the son of an U.S. ambassador who the CATs’ opponents are trying to kidnap to stop the U.S. for interfering in their coup.

Things get worse forcing the team to jump from their disintegrating chopper.

Void is able to transport them before they fall to their death, but she saves Grifter for last?!

The Pulse.

The best issue so far on story and art. No more storyline set-up’s. Just action, drama and intrigue with vibrant art. The slow build on the Court of Owls has been craving the match up againts these CATs. An entertaining issue. 8 out of 10.