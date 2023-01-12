Marvel Comics & Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #2 Spoilers & Review: Event Duology Finale!

Marvel Comics and Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #2 Spoilers and Review follows.

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #2 (OF 2)

SABIR PIRZADA (W)

FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO LOST IN LIMBO! Caught in the explosive events unfolding across New York – including a face-to-face confrontation with CHASM himself – Kamala Khan finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she’s left with no choice but to call on MILES MORALES for a helping hand! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Dark Web: Ms. Marvel #2 Spoilers and Review.

Ms. Marvel embiggens while trapped in Limbo.

She actually scares the demons into sending her back to Earth.

There we see Ms. Marvel’s mosque has been taken over by a demon as the Goblin Queen has sent them to create havoc in NYC.

Ms. Marvel is confronted by a flock of humanoid-bird villains the Inventors.

Miles Morales Spider-Man joins her to battle this threat.

They seem to have a found a way to foil her.

They did this by powering her up and feeding into her deepest desire to be like Captain Marvel.

Her tech savvy friend uses an EMP to take out the tech used against Ms. Marvel.

Heroes win for now as Spider-Man leaves telling her she is just a super-heroine not just for the Islamic community.

While Ms. Marvel is a compelling character, this duology didn’t seem vital to the broader Dark Web storyline or to Ms. Marvel’s ongoing story. Miles Morales as Spider-Man visiting was a nice Touch. The art was visually pleasing though. 5.5 out of 10.