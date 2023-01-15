Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Spoilers Sees A New Champion Crowned!

The full card for the PPV was stacked.

Well, one of the title matches saw a new champion crowned.

Impact Wrestling reports.

…Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs Mickie James – Title vs Career

It’s the epic conclusion to Mickie James’ Last Rodeo as she challenges Jordynne Grace in a high-stakes Title vs Career match! Both Knockouts exchange slaps in the middle of the ring with Grace gaining the upper-hand. Grace puts her physicality on display as she hits a double foot stomp in the corner, then stands on her opponent. Grace charges into the corner but James avoids the incoming assault and follows up with a top rope bulldog. James creates some much needed separation, giving her an opportunity to regain her composure. James hits a series of running clotheslines, finally taking Grace off her feet. James launches herself off the top rope, driving Grace into the ramp with a Thesz Press. James isn’t able to secure the Mick-DT so she instead locks in a Guillotine attempt. Grace fights out of it and hits a delayed vertical Superplex, followed by a Jackhammer for a very close near fall. James connects with a Hurricanrana out of the corner, then follows up with a Flapjack. James is in control as she hits a seated senton for two. Grace comes back with a big Spinebuster for another near fall. James counters the Piledriver into twisting leg scissors but it’s not enough. Near fall after near fall, neither Knockout can put the other one away. James hits the Mick Kick, followed by the Mick-DT but somehow, someway, Grace kicks out at two. Grace locks in a sleeper but James will not fade. James sends her into the steel ring post, then spikes Grace with a tornado DDT to win the Knockouts World Title and keep her career alive.

Mickie James def Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace – NEW Knockouts World Champion