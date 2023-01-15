Shepherd: The Story of A Hero Dog arrives in February

Pet movies are often happy and chipper affairs. Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog appears to be a bit more serious. When the German government passes as law forbidding Jewish citizens from own dogs, a family has to let their pet go free. Little do they know the fate of their dog. Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog comes out on Home Video and Digital on February 14. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:
|INSPIRED BY REAL WORLD WAR II EVENTS SHEPHERD:THE STORY OF A HERO DOG
A Lynn Roth Film
|AVAILABLE ON BLU-RAY™, DVD AND DIGITAL
FEBRUARY 14, 2023 FROM SHOUT! STUDIOS
“Compelling! An adventure drama with an important historical bent”– Gary Goldstein, Los Angeles Times
|This February 14th, the heartfelt story of a dog separated from his Jewish family in 1930s Germany comes to home entertainment as Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog hits Digital, Blu-Ray™ and DVD in North America. The historical family drama is written and directed by Lynn Roth and stars August Maturo (Girl Meets World, The Nun), Ayelet Zurer (Man of Steel, Shtisel) and Ken Duken (Inglorious Basterds, Fate: The Winx Saga).
Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog is inspired by real events and adapted from the best-selling, critically-acclaimed novel “The Jewish Dog” by Asher Kravitz. The powerful story provides a man’s best friend perspective on the tragic events of World War II Europe.
JDOG FILMS LLC Presents ‘SHEPHERD: THE STORY OF A HERO DOG’
A Film By LYNN ROTH
Starring AYELET ZURER KEN DUKEN And Introducing AUGUST MATURO
Casting By ANDREA STEINHAUSER
Music By WLAD MARHULETS
Costume Designer MARIA FATÉR
Editor CARI COUGHLIN And KATHRYN HIMOFF
Production Designer RITA DÉVÉNYI
Director Of Photography GÁBOR SZABÓA
BRANDED PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTION
Executive Producers ALBERT DADON SHARON AZRIELI GABOR FERENCZY VICTORIA SOKOLOVA ADAM MARGULES ESTHER & BARRY BRAWER
Produced By LYNN ROTH HOWARD ROSENMAN J. TODD HARRIS CRAIG BERENSON
Based On The Novel “THE JEWISH DOG” by ASHER KRAVITZ
Written For The Screen And Directed By LYNN ROTH
|MOVIE SYNOPSIS
The timeless, unbreakable bond between a boy and his faithful dog is put to the ultimate test in 1930s Germany, in the heartwarming family drama Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog. When the Nuremberg Laws are passed forbidding Jews to own pets, Kaleb, a German Shepherd, is separated from his Jewish family and his beloved 10-year-old master, Joshua (August Maturo). Kaleb is alone and on the streets – until he is captured and eventually adopted by an SS dog trainer (Ken Duken) at a Nazi work camp where the dog has now been trained to help round up and terrorize Jewish prisoners.
Shout! Studios | 93 minutes
SHEPHERD: THE STORY OF A HERO DOG
Moves to Home Entertainment February 14
Available for Rent or Purchase on Apple, Amazon, Google/YouTube, Xbox Movies, Vudu, Redbox Digital and InDemand