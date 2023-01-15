Shepherd: The Story of A Hero Dog arrives in February

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Pet movies are often happy and chipper affairs. Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog appears to be a bit more serious. When the German government passes as law forbidding Jewish citizens from own dogs, a family has to let their pet go free. Little do they know the fate of their dog. Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog comes out on Home Video and Digital on February 14. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

INSPIRED BY REAL WORLD WAR II EVENTS﻿ SHEPHERD:THE STORY OF A HERO DOG
A Lynn Roth Film
AVAILABLE ON BLU-RAY™, DVD AND DIGITAL
FEBRUARY 14, 2023 FROM SHOUT! STUDIOS
“Compelling! An adventure drama with an important historical bent”– Gary Goldstein, Los Angeles Times

 Watch the Official Movie Trailer
This February 14th, the heartfelt story of a dog separated from his Jewish family in 1930s Germany comes to home entertainment as Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog hits Digital, Blu-Ray™ and DVD in North America. The historical family drama is written and directed by Lynn Roth and stars August Maturo (Girl Meets World, The Nun), Ayelet Zurer (Man of Steel, Shtisel) and Ken Duken (Inglorious Basterds, Fate: The Winx Saga).

Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog is inspired by real events and adapted from the best-selling, critically-acclaimed novel “The Jewish Dog” by Asher Kravitz. The powerful story provides a man’s best friend perspective on the tragic events of World War II Europe.

JDOG FILMS LLC Presents ‘SHEPHERD: THE STORY OF A HERO DOG’
A Film By LYNN ROTH
Starring AYELET ZURER KEN DUKEN And Introducing AUGUST MATURO
Casting By ANDREA STEINHAUSER
Music By WLAD MARHULETS
Costume Designer MARIA FATÉR
Editor CARI COUGHLIN And KATHRYN HIMOFF
Production Designer RITA DÉVÉNYI
Director Of Photography GÁBOR SZABÓA
BRANDED PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTION
Executive Producers ALBERT DADON SHARON AZRIELI GABOR FERENCZY VICTORIA SOKOLOVA ADAM MARGULES ESTHER & BARRY BRAWER
Produced By LYNN ROTH HOWARD ROSENMAN J. TODD HARRIS CRAIG BERENSON
Based On The Novel “THE JEWISH DOG” by ASHER KRAVITZ
Written For The Screen And Directed By LYNN ROTH
MOVIE SYNOPSIS
The timeless, unbreakable bond between a boy and his faithful dog is put to the ultimate test in 1930s Germany, in the heartwarming family drama Shepherd: The Story of a Hero Dog. When the Nuremberg Laws are passed forbidding Jews to own pets, Kaleb, a German Shepherd, is separated from his Jewish family and his beloved 10-year-old master, Joshua (August Maturo). Kaleb is alone and on the streets – until he is captured and eventually adopted by an SS dog trainer (Ken Duken) at a Nazi work camp where the dog has now been trained to help round up and terrorize Jewish prisoners.

Shout! Studios | 93 minutes 

SHEPHERD: THE STORY OF A HERO DOG
Moves to Home Entertainment February 14
Available for Rent or Purchase on Apple, Amazon, Google/YouTube, Xbox Movies, Vudu, Redbox Digital and InDemand
Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Strange-1-spoilers-0-banner-J-Scott-Campbell-e1646794270387

Marvel Comics & Strange #1 Spoilers & Review: Life After Death, But NOT For Doctor Stephen Strange?!

Weekly-Round-Up-banner-Wonder-Women-2022-Amazons-Wonder-Woman-e1643038383363

The Weekly Round-Up #660 With Deadly Class #54, Star Wars: Obi-Wan #3, Deathstroke Inc. #11, Public Domain #2, Captain America: Symbol Of Truth #3 & More Plus The Week In Music!

Second-Eurocrypt-of-Christopher-Lee-banner-e1648666662622

Second Eurocrypt of Christopher Lee opens in May

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse