Lap Dancer, Illicit Dreams, Private Obsession and more Erotic Thrillers coming in Jan. & Feb.

The Erotic Thriller was my favorite genre in the ’90s. The formula was simple: a woman would get into a dangerous situation and eventually find time for a long shower with or without company. The genre made stars out of Shannon Tweed, Andrew Stevens, Julie Strain, Amy Rochelle, Tane McClure and others. These were films that mostly skipped the theatrical market and went straight for home video and cable. You’d find them airing on Cinemax After Dark and USA’s Up All Night. The VHS boxes were alluring with sultry shots of the actresses. The cassette tapes didn’t have to be trapped behind a beaded curtain of the adult section. You could also buy them on the shelf at Best Buy when the DVDs were released at the end of the decade. Many of these titles are coming back to DVD thanks to the appropriately titled Skin Max. The DVDs are double features and reasonably priced. They’ll be releasing Midnight Confessions + Private Obsession, Illicit Dreams + Indecent Behavior 4 and Test Tube Teens from the Year 2000 + Rebecca’s Secret on January 24. Another two double features arrive on February 21 with Lap Dancer + Bare Exposure and Sexual Impulse + Sexual Roulette. Here’s the press release from Skin Max with the details on the five double feature DVDs:

Illicit Dreams + Indecent Behavior 4 [Shannon Tweed Skinmax Double Feature]

Sexy superstar Shannon Tweed stars in these two sexy thrillers in this ‘SkinMax’ Double Feature!

ILLICIT DREAMS: Moira Davis dreams extremely vividly of an affair with Nick Richardson, a man whom she doesn’t know, but who shares the same dream. When Moira visits a psychic to discuss the dream, she learns that there is a dark force determined to keep her and Nick apart. The two start spending time together, but Moira’s husband could turn their dream into a nightmare and ruin everything.

INDECENT BEHAVIOR 4: P.I. Dean Thomas was looking for a little fun when he attended an erotic pajama party for the contestants of a beauty contest. When the number one pick for the lucrative modeling contract was found floating face down in a swimming pool, it was deemed a suicide, but the model’s best friend and professional rival is willing to pay the detective anything she can if he can disprove this theory.

The Double Feature also stars Andrew Stevens (The Fury, The Seduction), Stella Stevens (The Poseidon Adventure), Michelle Johnson (Blame it on Rio) and Christian Noble (South Beach)

Midnight Confessions + Private Obsession [SkinMax Double Feature]

Legendary 1990’s Playboy and Penthouse models Shannon Whirry and Julie Strain in this sexy ‘SkinMax’ Double Feature!

MIDNIGHT CONFESSIONS: The sultry voice of radio DJ Vannesse (Carol Hoyt, Power Rangers Turbo) and her provocative callers revealing their sexual fantasies fill the midnight airwaves of the city. Vannesse soon becomes the focus of a slasher, who stalks and kills prostitutes to the sensuous rhythms of her voice. Detective Harris (Richard Lynch, Bad Dreams) searches for Vannesse’s deathly-passionate fan before he can find her. Also stars Julie Strain (Naked Gun 33 1/3) and David Millbern (Gods and Monsters).

PRIVATE OBSESSION: Emanuelle Griffith (Shannon Whirry, Me Myself & Irene), a gorgeous world-class fashion model, is missing. Obsessed with her beauty, Richard Tate (Michael Christian, Peyton Place) has kidnapped her in an attempt to brainwash her into becoming the perfect woman… his woman. But Emanuelle has more brains behind her beauty than Richard anticipated, and she exploits his obsessive passion in order to take control herself, making the captor become the captive. All-star cast includes Bo Svenson (Inglorious Bastards), Tony Burton (Rocky), Rip Taylor (Jackass), Freda Payne (Nutty Professor II: The Klumps) and Francine York (The Family Man)

Test Tube Teens from the Year 2000 + Rebecca’s Secret [SkinMax Double Feature]

Double the fun with a teen-sex comedy and a steamy thriller in this sexy ‘SkinMax’ Double Feature!

TEST TUBE TEENS FROM THE YEAR 2000: In the year 2000, sex has been banned. But that doesn’t stop Naldo and Vin, a pair of lust-torn teens from getting what they want… even if they have to travel through time to get it! Pursued by a “Lex 500” cyborg, to stop them, the teenagers must somehow turn the tables on the beautiful but cold-hearted Camella Swales (Morgan Fairchild, The Seduction) who is determined to become the totalitarian ruler of the sexless state. Also stars Ian Abercrombie (‘Seinfeld‘)

REBECCA’S SECRET: Fashion photographer Rebecca (Amy Rochelle, Midnight Confessions) is continually belittled and berated by her abusive and philandering husband, Jonathan (Michael Baci), who runs the lingerie business that Rebecca’s father left her. When Jonathan is murdered by a fast-acting poison, police suspect that both Rebecca and Jonathan’s most cherished mistress, Gwen (Lauren Hays, Temptations), could somehow be involved in the crime.

Lap Dancer + Bare Exposure [SkinMax Double Feature]

Beautiful models Ashlie Rhey and Elizabeth Wagner star in this sexy ‘SkinMax’ Double Feature!

LAP DANCER: Passed over for a promotion and running out of money, Natalie (Elizabeth Wagner, 20 Dates) bumps into Denise (Jennifer Wolf, Watch Me), an old friend who introduces her to exotic dancing to help make ends meet.

BARE EXPOSURE: When Clancy (Westley Scott) has a major problem with the mob because he can’t pay a gambling debt, his friends help him out by re-decorating an old building for a wet t-shirt contest. Bare Exposure’ stars Tammy Parks (Day of the Warrior), Ashlie Rhey (Daisy Power) and Jack Slater (Sweet Dreams).

Sexual Impulse + Sexual Roulette [Tane McClure SkinMax Double Feature]

Beautiful superstar Tane McClure stars in these two sexy thrillers in this ‘SkinMax’ Double Feature!

SEXUAL IMPULSE: Joe Flanagan’s (Archie Gibson, Dark Vengeance) private men’s club, The Bull Moose Club, deals with the threat of closure. When the situation grows dire, a beautiful new bartender, Kali (Tane McClure, Sexual Roulette) tips the tides of fortune in the club’s favor.

SEXUAL ROULETTE: When lady luck frowns on Jed’s risky gambling habits, casino owner Sherry Landis (Tane McClure, Legally Blonde) comes to the table with an indecent proposal. She has the power to forgive his debt but Jed’s wife, Sally (Gabriella Hall, The Erotic Misadventures of the Invisible Man) finds the sexual adventure too much to handle. When the tables are turned and Sally finds revenge in the arms of another man, the two must choose between money, sex and love.

