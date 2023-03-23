4K Blu-ray Review: Dragonslayer Steelbook

It’s a joyous feeling when a film you loved as a child gets a technological update that will preserve it for generations to come. For those who grew up loving Dragonslayer as much as Guillermo Del Toro did then this is your lucky day, as the fantasy adventure film has not only received a majestical 4K remaster from Paramount, but it gets a fantastic looking Steelbook to celebrate the occasion.







There’s a slipcase that goes along with the Steelbook, which some may like and others may discard. It’s got some fun artwork on it and compliments the Steelbook that it covers quite well. On the front we’ve got renditions of the movie’s lead characters, Galen and Valerian, posing heroically while the dragon looms behind them, breathing fire in their direction. On the back we’ve got another artistic rendition of the film’s protagonist wielding the spear dubbed Dragonslayer. |







Upon removing the slipcase fans will be greeted with a stunning and vibrant standoff between Galen and the 400-year-old dragon Vermithrax Pejorative. The cover is orange, yellow and black, with everything looking alive and ablaze. There’s a metallic shine to the flames, as well as the dragon’s eyes and this is just an eye-catching piece of work. I’m a fan of the slip cover, both for its protective qualities, as well as its quality art; however, I would understand those who want to have this Steelbook cover on display at all times as well. That said, it almost adds to it to have this imagery reveal itself as the slipcase is pulled away.







Then we’ve got the entirety of the backside taken up by the dragon’s eye, and this is also just a great call. Things could’ve been kept simple (I mean, an eye is simple, but I’m talking the glowing amulet simply glowing in the middle with the remainder of the case being black) but instead we’ve got the beautiful scales and daunting eye of Vermithrax staring right at you. The colours are the same as the front of the case, which is perfect, and the eye itself takes on the same fiery, metallic glimmer that they had on the cover.







On the inside things really do get simple, as we’ve got the simple quote that sells the movie, “In the dark ages, magic was a weapon, love was a mystery, adventure was everywhere…and dragons were real.” While there are countless effects shots from the film that could’ve taken center stage here, I’m okay with the more modest approach on the interiors. The outside is just so perfectly handled and full of life that the inside of the case going the opposite route with only a few sparks of flame seen floating around the words works really well and allows the exterior to be the true centerpiece of this Steelbook release.







As for the film itself all I can say is wow. Now, that’s not to do with the film’s story, which is fairly simple in premise and execution, but the practical effects, the landscapes and the atmosphere are all elevated by this 4K restoration. Those who love this film are going to love it more, as I can’t imagine the movie ever looking better than it does here. The work done on this movie is something else, as the benefit of practical effects allows the dragon to look as magical here as he did back in 1981. It’s amazing to see what they did with Vermithrax back then, though Industrial Light and Magic has proven time and time again that it’s simply what they do, they make the unimaginable possible.



For those who haven’t heard of the movie, or have but haven’t seen it, then I’d say now is the time to do so. As mentioned above, the story is about as straight-forward as they come, with a king making a deal with a dragon that he’ll sacrifice a virgin twice a year in order to keep his lands – and the villages within them – safe. This may sound noble, but the king makes sure that his daughter and the daughters of other wealthy folk don’t have to partake. So it’s once again the middle to lower class getting shunned, which sadly still holds up incredibly well today in terms of creating a vile antagonist.



While not engrossing, Dragonslayer is also never boring, which is hugely in thanks to the practical effects work that give Vermithrax the same presence and awe when he finally appears that the Tyranasaurus Rex did in Jurassic Park. Again, not shocking since ILM handled both, but this is twelve years prior to Jurassic Park, and the stop motion, special effects, and detail work on the dragon is the reason to punch your ticket for this ride.



That again brings us to the 4K restoration, which allows these details to shine once again. The work done on the dragon is masterful craftsmanship, and the battle between Galen and Vermithrax is a lot of fun to watch, especially if you pull yourself out of it and watch it from an effects point of view. On top of the practical effects the landscapes massively benefit from this 4K release as well, with gorgeous scenic shots showcasing North Wales and Scotland coming to life in fantastic fashion. The shooting locations of Dragonslayer lend themselves perfectly to the atmospheric tone of the film as well, with many overcast shots and wonderfully gloomy clouds in the backdrop.



This was the first time I’d seen Dragonslayer and I quite enjoyed the journey. I was definitely surprised by the darker turns the film took, as there are some violent moments that caused a stir back in 1981 as well, thanks to the film’s PG rating. There are plenty more violent films today in that rating zone, but seeing a baby dragon chewing on and then biting off a maiden’s foot wasn’t something I expected going into this. Again, it’s rather tame in comparison to what we’ve seen in the decades since, but it’s still interesting to see how far they pushed the line here – and how much they got away with – and still attained the coveted PG rating.



Dragonslayer is a movie that showcases some true moviemaking magic and it’s just awesome to see movies like this get a second life thanks to technology. For fans of the film it’s a no-brainer, go and buy this Steelbook yesterday, and for those who haven’t seen it I do highly recommend this 4K release for the practical effects showcase and special feature breakdown alone.



4K Blu-ray Video and Audio Review



This is the area that I sound like a broken record, as this is a 4K remastering that will have fans of the film cheering as though a dirty, grainy dragon hath been slain! The 2160p/Dolby Vision looks absolutely remarkable and breathes new life into this 40 plus year-old film. Now that’s not to say that there isn’t the grain that film fanatics love, it’s just a cleaner look to it all that elevates the visuals instead of distorting and taking away from them. It’s upgrades like this that truly showcase what technology can do these days, and it’s so wonderful that we’re able to rescue these otherwise possibly lost films thanks to it.



On the audio side of things we’ve got a phenomenal Dolby Atmos track that will shake the room if you pump things up enough. The storms rage from all angles, the dragon’s roars fill the air and the rumbling earth in the film will replicate in your living room if you so choose. It’s a superb balance as the dialogue is clean and clear, while the score and effects bellow alongside them harmoniously.



Special Features:



Audio commentary – Here we’ve got director Matthew Robbins and filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro talk about the film in a commentary track that fans will enjoy.

The Slayer of All Dragons – This is the true centerpiece of the special features, as this beasty documentary comes in at just over an hour in length and covers so many angles of how the story came to be, the inspiration behind it, as well as shooting the movie. Then there’s the centerpiece of the centerpiece where Robbins, as well as ILM top guys Phil Tippet and Dennis Muren go deep on how they brought the dragon to life in such memorable fashion.

Screen Tests – Here we’ve got 15-minutes of screen tests for fans to enjoy.

Original Theatrical Trailer – This is a two-minute trailer that if anything shows how strong the 4K restoration was, as this is the old school visuals in all their grainy, fuzzy glory.



Paramount Pictures Presents Dragonslayer Steelbook. Directed by: Matthew Robbins. Written by: Hal Barwood, Mathew Robbins. Starring: Peter MacNicol, Caitlin Clarke, Ralph Richardson, John Hallam, Chloe Salaman, Ian McDiarmid. Running time: 109 minutes. Rating: PG. Limited-Edition Steelbook Blu-ray Released: March 21, 2023.