Season 13 of Mystery Science Theater 3000 is coming to their channel





Latest Season of the Critically Acclaimed Series Available Starting April 2 on Shout! Factory TV’s MST3K FAST Channel



We’ve got movie sign … again!



Starting April 2, 2023, the latest season of the critically acclaimed television series Mystery Science Theater 3000 will be available on Shout! Factory TV’s Mystery Science Theater 3000 FAST channel. In a nod to the series’ theme song, a new feature-length episode from the show’s most recent season will be released on Sunday each week, with the full collection of Season 13 shorts premiering on July 2, 2023.



As Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns for its 13th season, the Mads – Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day), loyal henchman Max (Patton Oswalt), and original series tormentor-in-chief, Pearl Forrester (Mary Jo Pehl) – introduce the show’s biggest, maddest experiment yet! For the first time, not one, but three humans will be subjected to the bittersweet agony of watching the world’s cheesiest movies, as returning test subject Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) shares hosting duties with the newest kidnapped Gizmonic technician, Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) as well as original host Joel Robinson (show creator Joel Hodgson). Accompanied by wisecracking robot pals Crow T. Robot (Hampton Yount / Kelsey Ann Brady), Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn / Conor McGiffin) and GPC (Rebecca Hanson / Yvonne Freese), our heroes will have to survive 13 new movies, 12 new shorts, and the unveiling of Kinga’s newest scheme for world domination: THE GIZMOPLEX, the First Cineplex on the Moon. The MST3K FAST channel can be found on a wide variety of platforms, including Plex, Pluto TV (channel 1240), Redbox, Roku (channel 767), Sling, STIRR (channel 320) and Tubi.

For a full list of platforms where MST3K is available to watch, please visit the MST3K website.



Thanks to a second record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, Season 13 of MST3K originally premiered on the show’s independent streaming platform, The Gizmoplex, in May of 2022. For more information on MST3K, visit www.mst3k.com/season13,

or follow MST3K on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.