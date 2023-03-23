Will WWE Hall Of Fame 2023 Include Previously Announced Yet Delayed Inductee Batista?

John Babos

News

Will WWE Hall Of Fame 2023 Include Previously Announced Yet Delayed Inductee Batista?

WWE-Hall-of-Fame-2019-logo

In 2019, WWE announced that Batista was to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2020.

Batista®… to Be Inducted Into WWE® Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Batista

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Batista… will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Thursday, April 2 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, FL as part of WrestleMania® Week…

…Batista is a six-time World Champion and a pop culture phenomenon. Throughout his illustrious career, “The Animal™” had memorable rivalries with some of the biggest names in WWE history including John Cena®, Triple H® and The Undertaker®. Batista is also a founding member of the revolutionary faction Evolution® alongside Ric Flair®, Triple H® and Randy Orton®. At WrestleMania this past April, Batista competed for the final time against Triple H. Outside the ring, Batista has successfully conquered Hollywood, appearing in Spectre, Stuber and Marvel’s blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films…

…“Batista was one of the fastest rising stars ever in WWE with an incredible list of accolades, and the success of the nWo changed the course of sports entertainment history,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “It is only fitting that they all take their rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame…”

Two years ago, Batista provided an update about his delayed entry into the WWW HOF.

Batista provides WWE Hall of Fame induction update

…Batista confirmed a change to his WWE Hall of Fame induction in a social media post addressed to the WWE Universe.

Due to previous obligations, the former WWE Champion will be unable to attend this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and will be inducted at a later date to properly “thank the fans and people who made my career possible.” Batista was originally slated as part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 alongside The Bella Twins, nWo, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream Tuesday, April 6 exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

A recent report suggest Batista will be inducted into the WWE HOF this year.

According to PW Insider, Batista may not be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 due to his Hollywood commitments. The report notes that Batista will still be filming his latest project “My Spy” in South Africa during the WrestleMania week. For those wondering, this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on March 31, 2023.

Stay tuned as this story develops.

John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger.
