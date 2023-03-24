DC Comics & Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #1 Spoilers & Review: Pantheons Across The Earth Rise Up Against Their People As Wonder Woman Ascends & Shazam Stagnates?!

John Babos

Spoilers

DC Comics and Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Lazarus Planet logo orange

Pantheons Across The Earth Rise Up Against Their People As Wonder Woman Ascends and Shazam Stagnates?!

What To Expect.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 0-1 Guillem March

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #1
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, and MICHAEL W. CONRAD
Art by CIAN TORMEY and ALITHA MARTINEZ
Cover by GUILLEM MARCH
Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO
1:50 foil cover by DANIEL SAMPERE
$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

After the events of Lazarus Planet, the gods of the Multiverse have decided to take down the heroes they once called champions and the world they’ve sworn to protect. For years the gods sat idle atop their mountains as their
legends faded into obscurity along with their bodies. Now is their time to remind the selfish mortals of their existence and take back the world with something more powerful than belief…fear. Only the brave heroes Wonder Woman and Shazam stand in their way, but will their combined powers be enough?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 0-2 Simone Di Meo Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 0-3 Michael Cho Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 0-4 Daniel Sampere

Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #1 Spoilers and Review.

The Greek deity Apollo, the god of music, poetry, art, prophecy, truth, archery, plague, healing, sun and light, attacks Billy Batson in human form not super-hero Shazam form.Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 1

Egypt’s Sekhmet, the goddess of the hot desert sun, plague, chaos, war, and healing, attacks her own people.Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 2

Japan’s diety, presumably Daikokuten, the god of great darkness, oversees his people ready to consume them?!

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 3

Iceland’s Nordic deity Skadi, the goddess of the wilderness who hunts in the mountains on her skis, hunts tourists.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 4

On Mount Olympus, Hera, with the Wizard Shazam, after they seemigly killed Zeus, so Hera could assume his thrown, lord over Zeus’ presumed corpse.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 5

Looks like Hera’s plan is to have all of Earth’s various pantheons to reinforce their presence over their people which seems to be working on a global scale.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 6

Elsewhere, in Washington D.C., a hooded figure appears to be find the golden hand of a deity.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 7

An artifact he or she believes can change the tide in the war to come.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 8

Wonder Woman goes to Mount Olympus to confront Hera.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 9

However, she acquiesces and is transformed.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 10

The back-up story tells us more of the Amazons including their Queen Nubia who are confronted by a hooded figure that I trust is the same one from the main story.

Lazarus Planet Revenge of the Gods #1 spoilers 11

The Pulse.

A mini-series that seems to empower of the deities beyond the traditional Greek Gods. Solid art on both the main and back-up story. The stories are infused with intrigue with some action for this debut issue. More Wonder Woman than Shazam for this offering, but their profiles may change or even as this mini-series continues. 7 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
X-Deaths-of-Wolverine-3-spoilers-0-3-1-e1645726912126

Marvel Comics & X Deaths Of Wolverine #3 Spoilers: Who Is The Omega Wolverine & What Does The Future Hold For Mutants & The Resurrection Protocol?

Ridge-Holland-banner-WWE-e1647224690291

Weekend WWE Live Events Sees Ridge Holland In Competition Twice On The Road To Wrestlemania!

Lazarus Planet banner

DC Comics & Lazaraus Planet: Alpha #1 Spoilers & Review: 2023 Dawn Of DC Continues With Seismic Changes!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse