DC Comics & Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #1 Spoilers & Review: Pantheons Across The Earth Rise Up Against Their People As Wonder Woman Ascends & Shazam Stagnates?!

DC Comics and Lazarus Planet: Revenge Of The Gods #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Pantheons Across The Earth Rise Up Against Their People As Wonder Woman Ascends and Shazam Stagnates?!

What To Expect.

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #1

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by CIAN TORMEY and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

1:50 foil cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)



After the events of Lazarus Planet, the gods of the Multiverse have decided to take down the heroes they once called champions and the world they’ve sworn to protect. For years the gods sat idle atop their mountains as their

legends faded into obscurity along with their bodies. Now is their time to remind the selfish mortals of their existence and take back the world with something more powerful than belief…fear. Only the brave heroes Wonder Woman and Shazam stand in their way, but will their combined powers be enough?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #1 Spoilers and Review.

The Greek deity Apollo, the god of music, poetry, art, prophecy, truth, archery, plague, healing, sun and light, attacks Billy Batson in human form not super-hero Shazam form.

Egypt’s Sekhmet, the goddess of the hot desert sun, plague, chaos, war, and healing, attacks her own people.

Japan’s diety, presumably Daikokuten, the god of great darkness, oversees his people ready to consume them?!

Iceland’s Nordic deity Skadi, the goddess of the wilderness who hunts in the mountains on her skis, hunts tourists.

On Mount Olympus, Hera, with the Wizard Shazam, after they seemigly killed Zeus, so Hera could assume his thrown, lord over Zeus’ presumed corpse.

Looks like Hera’s plan is to have all of Earth’s various pantheons to reinforce their presence over their people which seems to be working on a global scale.

Elsewhere, in Washington D.C., a hooded figure appears to be find the golden hand of a deity.

An artifact he or she believes can change the tide in the war to come.

Wonder Woman goes to Mount Olympus to confront Hera.

However, she acquiesces and is transformed.

The back-up story tells us more of the Amazons including their Queen Nubia who are confronted by a hooded figure that I trust is the same one from the main story.

The Pulse.

A mini-series that seems to empower of the deities beyond the traditional Greek Gods. Solid art on both the main and back-up story. The stories are infused with intrigue with some action for this debut issue. More Wonder Woman than Shazam for this offering, but their profiles may change or even as this mini-series continues. 7 out of 10.