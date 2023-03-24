Top 15 DC Comics June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Joker Incorporated Vs. Batman Inc., Black Adam Vs. Bolt, Batman / Superman, Justice Society Of America (JSA), Stormwatch, Steelworks & More!

Top 15 DC Comics June 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Joker Incorporated Vs. Batman Inc., Black Adam Vs. Bolt, Batman / Superman, Justice Society Of America (JSA), Stormwatch, Steelworks and More!

Among the DC Comics full June 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 15. Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 15

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #4

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by ZU ORZU and AL BARRIONUEVO

1:25 variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

DC Pride variant cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

The faces are familiar, but the situation is a nightmare. Jon Kent finds himself on an Earth where his friends and loved ones are at war—a place where his personal heroes fight each other for control of the world. What will he do when he discovers that this world’s version of his father, Clark Kent, is on the verge of becoming a dictator?

BATMAN INCORPORATED #9

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

1:25 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

DC Pride variant cover by ROSI KAMPE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/13/23

Joker Incorporated has unleashed a game of terror across the globe. Thousands of lives are at stake as Joker, the Tap Dance Man, Corvus Cawl, the Ghoul, Alpaca, Dusty Bronco, and Dai Laffyn roll out their twisted plan of chaos and mayhem. In order to defeat Joker Inc., Batman Incorporated may have to cross a line the group promised never to cross.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #16

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:50 variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Swimsuit variant cover by BABS TARR

The Flash movie variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

Batman and Superman versus machines! A.I. villains and heroes—Shaggy Man, G.I. Robot, Red Tornado, and Chemo among them—have launched a global cyberattack alongside Newmazo’s soldiers. Batman, Superman, Robin, and Metamorpho, the Element Man, are unprepared for the onslaught. With millions of lives on the line, the World’s Finest team must find a way to pull the plug before it’s too late!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #2

Written by TOM KING, ED BRISSON, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, and JOELLE JONES

Art by MITCH GERADS, JEFF SPOKES, JAVIER RODRIGUEZ, and JOELLE JONES

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW and BRETT BOOTH

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

Tick, tick, tick goes the clock as Gotham City prepares for another shocking murder at the hands of The Joker! The brutal and terrifying tale of The Joker and Batman’s first meeting continues as Tom King and Mitch Gerads once again deliver a shocking, bloody blockbuster tale! Stormwatch race to find an ancient sword that has long been buried in the darkest depths of the ocean. A sword of unspeakable horrors, capable of wiping out entire civilizations. But they may already be too late: a group of exiled Xebels have found the blade and are hell-bent on bringing humanity to its knees. For one member of Stormwatch, this may be the end. All-star creator Joëlle Jones (Catwoman, Wonder Girl) gives readers a Batman Black & White tale exploring Batman’s scars, both literal and psychological, revisiting the Dark Knight’s toughest fights and deepest wounds. In part two of “Order of the Black Lamp” from writer Christopher Cantwell (Briar, Iron Man) and artist Javier Rodriguez (Defenders, Daredevil), Superman uses a mysterious decoder ring to uncover a location with a shocking tie to his past!

BLACK ADAM #12

Written by PRIEST

Art by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover by JOHN GIANG

Variant cover by EDDY BARROWS, EBER FERREIRA, and MATT HERMS

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS and MICHAEL SPICER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

There is no redemption for Black Adam…or is there? In the series finale, Black Adam faces his ultimate foe…himself. Having saved the All-Father of the Akkadian New Gods, he is granted his truest desire—redemption. But be careful what you wish for.…

THE FLASH #800

Written by JEREMY ADAMS, MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, GEOFF JOHNS, and SIMON SPURRIER

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN & OCLAIR ALBERT, TODD NAUCK, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, SCOTT KOLINS, and MIKE DEODATO JR.

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by MICHAEL CHO, JEFF DEKAL, SIMONE DI MEO, DAVID NAKAYAMA, and OTTO SCHMIDT

Special foil variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL ($6.99 US)

1:25 variant cover by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

1:50 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

The Flash movie variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

An oversize anniversary issue concludes writer Jeremy Adams’s acclaimed tenure, with special guests Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, and Geoff Johns joining the celebration! As the Adams run races to the finish line, get a prelude to the new Dawn of DC chapter of the Fastest Man Alive’s adventures from the dream team of Simon Spurrier (Coda, Detective Comics) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers)!

GREEN ARROW #3

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by EJIKURE

DC Pride variant cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

Arsenal and Black Canary versus Peacemaker and the new Peacewrecker! While Arsenal and Black Canary’s quest for answers has sent them into danger, Green Arrow is lost in time and space—but at least he’s not alone now. Two members of the Green Arrow family join Oliver Queen in the last place you’d expect!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #7

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by DEMETRIUS DAWKINS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23 Reunions are cut short when the JSA and the Lost Children to face down a new threat! Can this group of heroes and sidekicks find their rhythm or will it be curtains for both. What happens here has massive ramifications for the next stage of THE NEW GOLDEN AGE!

SHAZAM! #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JOHN TIMMS

1:25 variant cover by STEVE LIEBER

1:50 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

The Flash movie variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

Shazam versus S-H-A-Z-A-M! Billy Batson was given the powers of the gods by the Wizard Shazam—but Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury never gave the Wizard their permission. Displeased with how Billy is representing them, the disgruntled gods engage in a six-way fight for sole control of the World’s Mightiest Mortal…or, if they get their way, the World’s Mightiest Puppet. May the craftiest god win!

STEELWORKS #1

Written by MICHAEL DORN

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by CLAY MANN

Variant covers by JON BOGDANOVE and SAMI BASRI

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLON

1:50 variant cover by HELENE LENOBLE

DC Pride variant cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/6/23

FORGING THE FUTURE! The Metropolis of the future is here today, but can it survive a terrorist who’s out for revenge against its builder—John Henry Irons, a.k.a. Steel—and his company, Steelworks…and who possesses secrets that could undo everything John has worked so hard to build? While John’s professional life is firing on all cylinders, his personal life is even better, as his on-again, off-again relationship with Lana Lang might be back on, permanently. Now he must decide whether it’s time to give up being Steel once and for all. But does John even know who he would be without his superhero identity? How does the other Steel—John’s niece, Natasha Irons—feel about his momentous decision? And does any of that matter if Steelworks crumbles around him when he lacks the superpowers to fight back?

Writer Michael Dorn (the voice of Steel in Superman: The Animated Series) teams up with artist Sami Basri (Harley Quinn, Catwoman) to bring you the next chapter of Steel’s saga in this not-to-be missed six-issue miniseries!

SUPERMAN #5

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by JOHN CASSADAY and JORGE FORNES

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:50 variant cover by MIKEL JANIN

DC Pride variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

Silver Banshee is back—and more dangerous than ever! Given a massive power upgrade by Lex Luthor’s archenemies, Silver Banshee’s scream rocks Metropolis, and Superman must stop her from destroying his city while also saving her life. Be ready for the shock ending that stabs this series in its heart!

TITANS #2

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant covers by JEN BARTEL and CLAY MANN

1:25 variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

1:50 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Swimsuit variant cover by JOE QUINONES

The Flash movie variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

A Titan is murdered! Will the new era for the Titans end almost as soon as it’s begun? After one of their own is found dead, the remaining Titans must look for answers before more blood spills. Can they outrun the horrible fate they’ve been dealt? Plus, a new Brother Blood rises as the team begins to fall apart!

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #4

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/27/23

The World’s Strangest Superheroes versus Anytown, USA! Just as everyone feared, the Doom Patrol have lost control and are now attacking the idyllic small town of New Poplar, Illinois. As these unstoppable monsters rampage, a new superhero must rise to stop them…enter Metawoman! But who is she, and what is her terrible secret? Only one person has the answers: the team’s former chief, Dr. Niles Caulder!

WILDC.A.T.S #8

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/13/23

The world is dying. Grifter may just be our last hope, but things aren’t looking too good for him either. Luckily, his trusty teammates will stand by his side until the end. Meet the new WildC.A.T.s: Green Arrow, Robin, Savant, Scarecrow, Maul, and Midnighter.

WONDER WOMAN #800

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and TOM KING

Art by JOELLE JONES, TODD NAUCK, DANIEL SAMPERE, and others

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant covers by BRIAN BOLLAND, JAMAL CAMPBELL, BILQUIS EVELY, and BELEN ORTEGA

1:25 variant cover by MEGAN HUANG

1:50 black-and-white variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Special foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE ($7.99 US)

DC Pride variant cover by BRANDT & STEIN

Swimsuit variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/20/23

“Whatever Happened to the Warrior of Truth?” concludes in a landmark 800th issue! Diana’s visions become more vivid as she finds herself trapped in the dreams of those around her! As she struggles to escape, her life as Wonder Woman hangs in the balance. When the dust settles, will she still be the Amazons’ greatest champion? Find out in this extra-special celebration!

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from DC Comics’ June 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?